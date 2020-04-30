Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Crossing Valuation of USD 2,300 Million by 2025 – Abbott Laboratories, Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Ardelyx, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Novartis AG, etc

Irritable Bowel Syndrome – Don’t Just Trust Your Gut

Irritable bowel syndrome is a common gastrointestinal tract disorder that affects the large intestine. It is typically characterized by abdominal pain and altered bowel habits. It hampers the natural movement of intestinal muscle linings to move food along the digestive tract. Common symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome are bloating gas, abdominal pain, cramping, constipation, or diarrhea. Depending on the symptoms, the syndrome is distinguished as mild and severe irritable bowel syndrome. Although exact reason behind irritable bowel syndrome is unknown, it has been associated with increased awareness of bodily functions and abnormal gastrointestinal tract movements. Various methods are used for diagnosis of irritable bowel syndrome such as blood tests, stool tests, endoscopic procedures, and external imaging procedures. Patients suffering from irritable bowel syndrome may experience complications namely, deep ulcerations, infections, malnutrition, and bowel obstructions. Treatment of irritable bowel syndrome involves relieving the patient from the symptoms and improving the quality of life.

Market Dynamics- Drivers

Robust pipeline with symptom specific indications and subsequent launches in the forecast period is expected to boost the market growth

Growing prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome worldwide is expected to drive growth of the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market during the forecast period. According to International Foundation for Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders, 2016, worldwide prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome is around 10-15%. According to the same source, there are around between 2.4 and 3.5 million annual physician visits for IBS in the U.S. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, around one in five adults in the U.S. is suffering with irritable bowel syndrome. Irritable bowel syndrome shows a wide range of symptoms, so, the treatment is decided on predominance of the symptoms such as in pain predominant patients, antispasmodic agents or tricyclic antidepressants are used. Moreover, irritable bowel syndrome is more prevalent in females than males. According to the International Foundation for Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders, 2 in 3 IBS sufferers are female. Some of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration approved drugs for relieving the symptoms associated with IBS are Lotronex (Alosetron), Amitiza (Lubiprostone), Linzess (Linclotide), and Xifaxan (Rifaximin).

The global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market was valued at US$ 726.1 million in 2016 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 12.9% over the forecast period (2017-2025).

Table 1. Irritable Bowel Syndrome Drugs Pipeline

Drug/ Candidate/Bacterial Strain Phase Blautix (Strain) Phase 1b Bekinda (IBS-D) Phase 2 SYN-010 Phase 2 Tenapanor Phase 3

Source: clincaltrials.gov

Increase in levels of stress and adoption of sedentary lifestyle is expected to increase the prevalence of lifestyle disorders namely irritable bowel syndrome

In the recent past, there have been a lot of drugs available for irritable bowel syndrome and manufacturers are introducing novel drugs for the effective treatment. Among regions, North America accounts for the largest share in the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, respectively. According to an article published in the Brandon Gaille in 2017, junk food consumption accounts for around 28.8% of the total caloric intake of the U.S. citizens. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2015, it was estimated that 1.3% of U.S. adults i.e. 3 million were reported to being diagnosed with IBD. Consumption of unhealthy food in large quantities increases risk of getting IBS, which in turn, is expected to drive the global irritable bowel syndrome market growth in the near future. Furthermore, the companies are indulged in development, distribution, and marketing agreements of irritable bowel syndrome treatment drugs in selective countries such as Japan and China, which is expected to drive growth of Asia Pacific irritable bowel syndrome treatment market. For, instance, Sucampo Pharmaceutical, Inc. collaborated with Herbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals to commercialize its product in China in 2015.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market are Abbott Laboratories, Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Ardelyx, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

