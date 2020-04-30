Increasing Demand for Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Overview 2020 – Global Size Estimation, Analytical Method, Share, Analysis, Advance Technique, Top 10 Leading Market Leaders and key Trends by 2027

Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market — Insights

Anesthesia devices are used to induce temporary loss of sensation or awareness using anesthetic agents. These devices offer constant and precise supply of medical gases that are mixed with required amount of anesthetic vapor. General anesthesia, sedation anesthesia, and regional or local anesthesia are the three types of anesthesia. Respiratory devices are used to offer medication and are used for patients that find hard to breathe or do not get required amount of oxygen. The devices find application in the treatment and management of respiratory devices. The adoption of respiratory devices is more compared to anesthesia devices.

To get a holistic SAMPLE of the report including table of contents, please click – https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/532

Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market over the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as increasing health awareness, high prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and high disposable income in the region.

Asia Pacific is also expected to witness significant growth in the market, owing to increasing development in the healthcare sector.

Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market include, Invacare, GE Healthcare, Teleflex, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Drägerwerk AG, Medtronic, Smiths Medical, OSI Systems, and Getinge AB.

Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market: Drivers

Increasing geriatric population that is prone to asthma, pulmonary disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is expected to boost growth of the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market. For instance, according to world Ageing Population Reports in the U.S., the geriatric population in the U.S. was 901 million and is expected to increase by 56% to reach 1.4 billion in 2030. Moreover, the global geriatric population is projected to more than double its size in 2015 by 2050, reaching nearly 2.1 billion.

Moreover, increasing number of surgeries worldwide and high prevalence of respiratory diseases is also expected to boost growth of the market. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2010, 16 million operative procedures were performed in the U.S. According to the same source, 24 million people, including over 6 million children suffered from asthma in the U.S. in 2016.

Increasing safety awareness and technological advancements in anesthesia and respiratory devices is also expected to boost growth of the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market. High prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea is also expected to contribute to growth of market as the condition occurs when throat muscles relax, which leads to blockage of airway during sleep.

Browse Press Release: https://bit.ly/35u1x97

Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Anesthesia Devices

Anesthesia Machines

Anesthesia Disposables

Respiratory Devices

Respiratory Equipment

Respiratory Disposables

Respiratory Measurement Devices

By End User

Anesthesia Devices

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Respiratory Devices

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Settings

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide. We pride ourselves in catering to clients across the length and width of the horizon, from Fortune 500 enlisted companies, to not-for-profit organization, and startups looking to establish a foothold in the market. We excel in offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals and materials, healthcare, and food & beverages, consumer goods, packaging, semiconductors, software and services, Telecom, and Automotive. We offer syndicated market intelligence reports, customized research solutions, and consulting services.

To know more about us, please visit our website – www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: : sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837