Hybrid Operating Room Market Size Is Expected to Exhibit a CAGR of 12.5% By 2023

Hybrid Operating Room Market Overview

The Global Hybrid Operating Room Market size to accumulate revenues at 12.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Hybrid operating rooms (OR) are a mix of traditional and modern hospital spaces. It contains a traditional operation theater with an image guided interventional suite of instruments and tools. Benefits of hybrid operating room include its quick transition from minimally invasive procedures to open surgical procedures. The global hybrid operating room market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) contains developments in surgical rooms and its prospects in the healthcare industry for the period of 2018 to 2023 (forecast period).

Technological advances in operating room equipment and tools and efforts taken by hospitals to upgrade their equipment can drive market growth. Surgeons can perform multiple operations in the same room and same place due to these rooms. Benefits of hybrid ORs such as short patient hospital stay durations, ease of conducting minimal invasive procedures, and lowered administrative costs can drive the hybrid operating room market growth.

Integration of latest technologies in a single room is deemed to be beneficial to the global hybrid operating room market. For instance, breakthroughs in radiology have led to image diagnostic methods to be conducted in hybrid ORs. Increasing the visualization of these rooms by installing surgical lights and LED TVs to view images more thoroughly can work in favor of the hybrid operating room market.

High building costs of these rooms may lead to hesitation among hospital chain and restrain the global hybrid operating room market growth.

Hybrid Operating Room Market Segmentation

The global hybrid operating room market is segmented by techniques, applications, and end users.

On the basis of techniques, hybrid operating room market is segmented into digital subtraction angiography, fluoroscopy & data acquisition, rotational angiography, and others.

On the basis of applications hybrid operating room market is segmented into thoracic surgery & endo-bronchial procedures, cardiovascular surgery, neurosurgery, and others.

On the basis of end users, hybrid operating room market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, medical research firms, others.

Hybrid Operating Room Market Regional Analysis

The hybrid operating room market is segmented into four regions namely Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas can command a large market share owing to considerable investments in the healthcare sector and strong economic growth of nations. Allocation of expenditure dedicated to the healthcare industry and modernization efforts by hospital chains is likely to bode well for the market. The large number of patients, rise in number of surgeries, and a surge in chronic disease cases are other factors fueling market growth.

Europe is the second largest hybrid operating room market owing to considerable investments in research and development and its emphasis to increase the number of surgical outcomes. Benefits of interoperative imaging are likely to its procurement by large hospital chains which can lead to successful interventional procedures. It can optimize workflow and benefit doctors and surgeons.

APAC can showcase a strong growth rate during the assessment period owing to large number of surgeries and chronic diseases cases. The rise of medical tourism and inflow of foreign visitors can be a plus for the global hybrid operating room market. Investments in research and development by India and China are an indicator of the positive trajectory of the market.

The MEA region has the lowest hybrid operating room market share due to a paucity of skilled personnel and poor economic conditions of medical facilities.

Hybrid Operating Room Market Competitive Outlook

Mediflex Surgical Products, Koninklijke Philips N.V, NDS Surgical Imaging, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Mizuho OSI, Cook Medical Inc., STERIS plc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Maquet Holding BV & Co. KG, General Electric Company, SISCO Ltd, and Eschmann Equipment are key players of the global hybrid operating room market.

