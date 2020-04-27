Human Identification Analysis Software Market to Incur Value Growth at 8.1% CAGR By 2023 | Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Top Company Players, Regional Statistics, Business Opportunities

Global Human Identification Analysis Software Market Research Report, by Product (Instrumentation, Consumables), Technology (DNA Testing, Capillary Electrophoresis), Application (Forensics, DNA Analysis, Anthropology, and Others) – Global Forecast to 2023

Human Identification Analysis Software Market Analysis

Global human identification analysis software market is predicted to expand at a stellar 8.1% CAGR over the predicted years (2017-2023). Human identification comes under forensic science that aids to identify people by utilizing traces that are left out in a crime scene or during accidents. Basically, it focuses to detect ridges that are present on the suspect’s fingers. Other samples too are included for human identification including DNA, skin and blood.

There are numerous factors that is driving the growth of the human identification analysis software market. These factors according to MRFR (Market Research Future) report include focus on market leaders, initiatives taken by the government for forensic programs, advancements in technology, rising need for DNA database, increasing government initiatives, advancements in biotechnology, growing investments by various foreign countries, and advancement in technology and innovation. On the contrary, cost erosion in genomic services and instruments coupled with integration of technology is likely to hamper the human identification analysis software market growth over the predicted years.

Human Identification Analysis Software Market Segmentation

MRFR report offers a complete segmental analysis of the human identification analysis software market on the basis of product type, technology, application and end-user.

Based on product type, it is segmented into consumables and instrumentation. Instrumentation is again segmented into DNA quantification and kits, DNA extraction and others. The consumables segment is further segmented into plasticware and assay kits & reagents. Assay kits and reagents is again segmented into DNA analysis kits and reagents, DNA extraction kits and reagents, DNA quantification kits and reagents, DNA amplification kits and reagents and electrophoresis kits and reagents. Of these, consumables will dominate the human identification analysis software market over the predicted years.

Based on technology, the human identification analysis software market is segmented into polymerase chain reaction, purification and extraction, next-generation sequencing, microarray, automated liquid handling, capillary electrophoresis and DNA testing. DNA testing is again segmented into Y chromosome analysis, mitochondrial DNA analysis, short tandem repeat, restriction fragment length polymorphism and polymerase chain reaction. Capillary electrophoresis is again segmented into micellar electrokinetic capillary chromatography, capillary isoelectric focusing, capillary isotachophoresis and others. Automated liquid handling is further segmented into automated solid phase extraction system, automated petri dish fillers, and automated liquid handling modules. Microarray is again segmented into protein microarrays, MM chips, DNA microarrays, probe, mode and others. Mode is again segmented into in-situ synthesized arrays, self-assembled arrays, and spotted array on the glass. Purification and extraction is further segmented into evaporation and centrifugation. Polymerase chain reaction is further segmented into reverse transcriptase PCR, quantitative real-time PCR and real-time PCR. Of these, capillary electrophoresis will dominate the market.

Based on application, it is segmented into anthropology, genetic studies, DNA analysis, forensics and others. Of these, forensic application will dominate the market.

Based on end-user, the human identification analysis software market is segmented into government institutes, research centers and academic and forensic laboratories. Of these, forensic laboratories will dominate the market.

Human Identification Analysis Software Market Regional Analysis

By region, the human identification analysis software market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America will command the human identification analysis software market due to increasing forensic science R&D activities, raising funds for R&D and increasing expenditure made by the government on biotechnology. In Europe, the human identification analysis software market will have the second major share owing to advancements in technology in human identification solutions coupled with increasing awareness about forensic technology. In the APAC region, the human identification analysis software market will grow at the fastest pace owing to increase in technology, increasing healthcare spending and developing healthcare infrastructure. On the other hand, the human identification analysis software market in the Middle East and Africa will have a minimal growth owing to low adoption of novel technologies comparatively.

Human Identification Analysis Software Market Key Players

Leading players profiled in the human identification analysis software market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Germany), PROMEGA CORPORATION. (US), LGC Limited (UK), Illumina, Inc. (US), LabCorp DNA Identity (US), Human Identification Technologies (US), GE Healthcare (US), Laboratory Corporation of America, Agilent Technologies and others.

