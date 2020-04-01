Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Size, Growth, Trends | Industry Analysis Report, 2019-2025

Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical &Forecast Analysis, 2020-2026– Rising prevalence of pulmonary hypertension, COPD, fibrosis, chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders, will drive homecare oxygen concentrators market over forecast period.

Global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market is valued at USD 1710.70 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 2775.90 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.16% over the forecast period.

Scope of Global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Reports –

The homecare oxygen concentrator is a device with the intention to concentrates the oxygen as of a gas supply and air surrounding to large prediction in particular evacuating nitrogen to provide the oxygen-enhanced item gas stream. The homecare oxygen concentrator take in air as well as expel nitrogen oxygen enhanced gas for use by those requiring healing oxygen because of low oxygen levels in their blood. the oxygen concentrators are utilized by patients requiring supplemental oxygen for aspiratory issue. For example, bronchitis, emphysema, lung malignancy, and intense pneumonia. The oxygen concentrator works by drawing in the air. Therefore, it separates the oxygen from the other gases using a filter system that allows only the oxygen to pass through the patient. Additionally, the people in the room will still be breathing normal amounts of oxygen. The homecare oxygen concentrator the high prevalence of asthma and several & respiratory disorders the growing concentration of carbon dioxide, pollution, and harmful gases in the result from the atmospheres. Hence, the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is generally diagnosed in middle-aged and older people. In severe cases, doctors recommend oxygen therapies with home oxygen concentrators that help with shortness of breath. The home care medical oxygen concentrators include portable and stationary oxygen concentrators, mostly used in home oxygen therapies. The facilitate preserve patients’ quality of life and reduce healthcare costs related to this chronic disease, clinicians need to accurately diagnose the condition and appropriately manage patients through the long course of their illness. Examples of these devices are AirSep’s lifestyle Portable oxygen concentrator, inogen one G3, VBOX Trooper, EverGo, Invacare XPO2 and iGo.

Global homecare oxygen concentrators market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and by regional & country level. Based on product type, global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market is classified as the Portable oxygen concentrators and Stationary oxygen concentrators. Based upon application, global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market is classified into Direct Marketing, Distribution Marketing and Rental Marketing.

The regions covered in this homecare oxygen concentrator’s market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of clinical decision support system is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Report-

Some major key players for Global homecare oxygen concentrators market are Inogen, Invacare, Philips Respironics, Chart (Airsep), Inova Labs, Teijin, GCE Group, Drive Medical, Precision Medical, AVIC Jianghang,Foshan Kaiya, Beijing North Starand others.

EverFlo Oxygen Concentrator from Philips.

Nov 19, 2018: -The homecare oxygen concentrator has been very analogous as heavy, bulky, noisy, or require frequent protection. TheEverFlo beginning of respironics is a single stationary concentrator that delivers the features homecare providers want and patients deserve. Hence, the EverFlo is element of the freedom series of oxygen therapy products from respironics designed to deliver clinically superior treatment and more freedom starting of worry, freedom from deliveries and liberty from complicated maintenance. The most highly in the freedom series frees patients of a quantity of the more challenging gas pet of oxygen therapy.

Global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Dynamics –

The rising government initiatives and motivations influence the homecare oxygen concentrators market positively. The scheme such as organizing awareness programs to educate masses regarding respiratory disorders have led to increased patient awareness levels. Additionally, the national heart, lung, and Blood institute develops educational programs, and launched COPD Learn More Breathe Better (LMBB) campaign to raise awareness and educate the public about COPD that will boost the industry growth considerably. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global burden of disease Study has estimated the worldwide prevalence of COPD as 834 per 100,000 people, which yields approximately 44 million cases of COPD worldwide. In countries with established market economies the prevalence rate was estimated to be as low as 535 per 100,000. One of the major challenges faced by this market is high product costs and stringent FDA regulations pertaining to medical devices are some of the factors likely to restrain growth of the global portable oxygen concentrators market during the forecast period. However, the demand for lighter technology by consumers and need for better mobility support for the aged rises. Furthermore, the most preferred technology for portable home oxygen concentrators as it is more reliable and safe compared to other technologies. n addition, the adoption of these concentrators is growing rapidly in homecare settings due to high patient base coupled with rapidly aging population worldwide.

Global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Drug Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the homecare oxygen concentrators market due to the highest market share in terms of profits in overall market of homecare oxygen concentrators market across the globe. Increasing spending of people, various government initiatives to spread awareness about disease and increasing geriatric population will stimulate industry growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) to U.S. in 2017, the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System survey found that approximately 22.5 million 9.1% of adults residing in the United States and 7.9 percent of children from about 16.3 million adults (6.6 percent) reported being diagnosed with COPD. About 33.2 million adults reported being diagnosed with chronic lung disease. In addition to this rise in population, the prevalence of chronic lung disease associated with them is responsible for the growth of Homecare Oxygen Concentrators market. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in this market owing to the expanding pervasiveness of COPDs and other respiratory diseases. Moreover, expanding medicinal services use, mindfulness with respect to the mechanical headways utilized in determination, and interest for versatile concentrators are projected to drive the market growth.

Key Benefits for Global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Report–

Global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Segmentation –

Global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market: By Product Type

Portable oxygen concentrators

Stationary oxygen concentrators

Global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market: By Application

Direct Marketing

Distribution Marketing

Rental Marketing

Global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market: By Regional & Country Analysis

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

