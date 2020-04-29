High Throughput Screening Market 2020: Simplify Global Business Process with these Trends

High-Throughput Screening Market Overview

High-throughput screening is a research method which includes screening large compound groups for action against biochemical targets through the use of robotics, remotely controlled assays, and full-scale analysis of data. High-throughput screening (HTS) is a crucial drug development tool used to classify impacts from compound groups that can contribute to optimization of medicinal chemistry. The updated review addresses the use of compound groups, compounds extracted from combinatorial and parallel transformation projects, and natural sources, and compound storage, and bar coding in high-throughput screening.

High-Throughput Screening is a drug discovery technique that has received significant recognition in the last couple of years and has become a traditional drug discovery tool in the drug industry. It is primarily a testing procedure for a huge number of biomedical modulators against identified and unique targets. It is not only used by industrial researchers but also by academic researchers. The primary objective of the HTS methodology is to speed up the identification of drugs by screening vast compound groups at a pace that can surpass a few hundred substances a day or week.

The worldwide high throughput screening market is projected to record ~7.5 per cent CAGR over the 2019 to 2025 period, with a market size of US$13.460 million in 2018. The global market for high throughput screening is propelled by forces such as technological breakthroughs in high throughput screening methodologies and increased pharmaceutical research and development expenditure. In addition, the availability of funding and seed capital funds along with the growing incidence of illnesses is expected to accelerate the industry growth.

High-Throughput Screening Market Segmentation

The global high throughput screening market report covers the current scenario and overall business growth opportunities. The size of the market was determined based on the detailed analysis and estimation of data from various sources, providing an outline. The research throughout this report was prepared focused on an in-depth review of the industry with feedback from industry professionals. The global market has been segmented on the basis of products and services, applications, technology, and end user. These market segments have been further fragmented to give individuals and businesses a clear idea on how each of these segments performs in the market and what businesses can expect in the coming years.

High-Throughput Screening Market Regional Overview

Based on region, the market is segmented into Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. In the Americas, the high throughput screening market has been further fragmented into North America and Latin America. The North American market split into the United States and Canada. The European market is subdivided into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has also been segmented further into France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, and the rest of Western Europe. The Asia-Pacific high throughput screening market analysis covers Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia and other regional markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

Industry News

A public-private collaboration in Oklahoma is shaping up to launch high-throughput molecular diagnostic screening for COVID-19 using microfluidic technology from Fluidigm, the stakeholders said. Established by the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation the real-time PCR test will operate on Fluidigm’s Biomark HD framework and is designed for huge-scale patient screening throughout the OU Medicine health system.

