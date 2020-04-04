Hematologic Malignancie Market Size, Growth and Industry Report 2019-2025

Hematologic Malignancie Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2018-2025. Rising incidence of blood cancerdriving the growth of Hematologic Malignancie market.

Hematologic Malignancie Market is valued at USD 43929.55 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 89380.09 Million by 2025 with the CAGE of 10.68% over the forecast period.

Hematological malignancies are the kinds of cancer affecting blood, bone marrow and lymph nodes. It is also called as hematological disease. The many distinct sorts of mature blood cells, like red blood cells for carrying oxygen, white blood cells for immune protection and platelets for wound clotting. It is arise from hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells in the bone marrow. Hematologic Malignancie are cancers that begin in these cells, and are subdivided according to which type of blood cell is affected such as Lymphoblastic or lymphocytic and Myelogenous or myeloid . A malignancy in the lymphoid lineage that includes white blood cells such as T lymphocytes and B lymphocytes. For examples include acute lymphoblastic leukemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, lymphomas and multiple myeloma. And, malignancy in the myeloid lineage that includes precursor cells to red blood cells, platelets and white blood cells such as granulocytes. For examples, acute myelogenous leukemia and chronic myelogenous leukemia.

Hematologic Malignancie are cancers that begin in these cells, and are subdivided according to which type of blood cell is affected such as myelogenous or myeloid. A malignancy in the myeloid lineage that includes precursor cells to red blood cells, platelets and white blood cells such as granulocytes. The most commonly diagnosed blood cancers are non-Hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia, acute lymphoblastic leukemia and multiple myeloma.

Hematologic Malignancie market report is segmented on the basis of type, therapy and by regional & country level.Based upontype, Hematologic Malignancie market is classified intoLeukemia, Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, Lymphoma,Multiple Myeloma and Others. Based upon therapy,Hematologic Malignancie market is classified intoChemotherapy, Radiotherapy, Immunotherapy, Stem Cell Transplantation and Others.

The regions covered in this Hematologic Malignancie market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of image-based cytometer is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players Hematologic Malignancie Market Reports-

Hematologic Malignancie market report covers prominent playersare Pfizer Inc, F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AbbVieInc, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Celgene Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company and Others.

Pfizer Receives Positive Chmp Opinion For Two Hematology Medicines, Mylotarg And Bosulif

News:Feb 23, 2018, Pfizer Inc. announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted positive opinions recommending that two Pfizer hematology medicines be granted marketing authorizations in the European Union (EU). MYLOTARG (gemtuzumabozogamicin) together with daunorubicin and cytarabine has been granted a positive opinion for the treatment of patient’s age 15 years and above with previously untreated, de novo, CD33-positive acute chronic myelocytic leukemia (AML), except acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL). BOSULIF (bosutinib) has been granted a positive opinion for the treatment of adults with newly diagnosed chronic phase Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myelogenous leukemia (Ph+ CML). The CHMP’s opinions for both medicines now be reviewed separately by the European Commission (EC).Page Break

Hematologic Malignancie Market Dynamics –

Rising incidence of blood cancer and availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure are the majorfactors driving the growth of the Hematologic Malignancie market. According to Leukemia Research Foundation, in2019, every three minutes, someone is diagnosed with blood cancer more than 175,000 new cases are expected in the United States. Additionally,Leukemia is diagnosed 10 times more often in adults than children.New cases of leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma are expected to account for 10 percent of the estimated 1,762,450 new cancer cases diagnosed in the US in 2019. According to American Cancer Society’s, estimates for leukemia in the United States for 2020 are about 60,530 new cases of leukemia and 23,100 deaths from leukemia in all ages as well as about 19,940 new cases of acute myeloid leukemia in adults only. Moreover, due to the advancement in cancer research, more patients with cancer are being successfully treated will propel growth of markets. However, High capital investment and expensive medicationswill hamper the development of Hematologic Malignancie market. However, advance development in healthcare sectors and the increasing investment in cancer research is expected to boost the opportunity for the growth of Hematologic Malignancie market .Governments are additionally presenting good approaches that will enhance the worldwide hematological malignancies market during forecast period.

Hematologic Malignancie Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the Hematologic Malignancie market with the highest share due to rising awareness among the people about advanced treatment for healthcare. Presence of key players, established healthcare infrastructure, and availability of branded drugs are a number of the factors liable for its large share. Besides, favorable government initiatives and increase in number of research collaborations are some of the drivers expected to accelerate the market growth. The growth of this market in this region is primarily driven by the increasing blood cancer patient. In 2016, National Cancer Institutes stated that, there were an estimated 414,773 people living with leukemia in the United States. Cancer is one among the leading causes of death and disease within the U.S. The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that roughly 1.7 million new cases of cancer are going to be diagnosed within the U.S. in 2017. According to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, an estimated combined total of 176,200 people in the US are expected to be diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma in 2019. Cancer usually develops in older people; 87% of all cancers in the United States are diagnosed in people 50 years of age or older. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the number of new cases of leukemia was 14.1 per 100,000 men and women per year and the number of deaths was 6.5 per 100,000 men and women per year.

The Asia Pacific and the Middle East is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period with owing to the increase in healthcare expenditure, rising awareness about early diagnosis, high unmet clinical needs of patients, and availability of effective treatment in emerging countries, such as China and India. Asia Pacific has leading innovation in the treatment of blood cancers by developing and providing transformational treatments that prolong and enhance lives. These are the major factors increase the growth of markets.According to leukemia study report, in 2017, there were 11,923 combined new cases of leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma inAustralia.India has the third highest number of blood cancer patients in the world after the US and China.Blood cancer contributes to 7% of all cancer cases in India.

Hematologic Malignancie Market Segmentation –

By Type:-

Leukemia

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Lymphoma

Multiple Myeloma

Others

By Therapy:-

Chemotherapy

Radiotherapy

Immunotherapy

Stem Cell Transplantation

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:-

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Brazil,

Argentina

Columbia

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

