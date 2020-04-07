Healthcare Human Resources (HR) Software Market Share 2020, Size Estimation, Emerging Trends, Technology Advancement, Top Leaders, Regional Overview, SWOT Analysis

Global Healthcare Human Resources (HR) Software Market Research Report, by administration software (payroll, time and attendance, benefits management and others), type of software (Recruiting, software-as-a-service (SaaS), core HR and others), By Organizations Type (Medium Businesses, Large Enterprises, Small Business), by end user (Pharmaceuticals, hospital and laboratories and other)– Forecast till 2023

Healthcare Human Resources (HR) Software Market Insight

Human resource (HR) software is useful for maintaining the confidential data like financial data and information of employees that includes address & contact number. A new report on the global healthcare human resources (HR) software market, published by Market Research Future (MRFR), anticipates that this market could grow at 2.3% CAGR between 2017 and 2023. In terms of value, the market can be worth USD 1.4 Bn by the end of the forecast period.

The chief market driving factor for the global healthcare human resources (HR) software market growth is the incorporation of HR software for various functions like recruitment, bonus management, salary hikes, training, vacation leaves management, and payment benefits management. Introduction of the new tools in the software can contribute to market growth. Such tools include advertisement management, candidate searching, and link up on social media platforms like Facebook and LinkedIn. Other market driving factors include document control, document security, increasing popularity, awareness about new methods, and increase in automation of healthcare. Automation saves time for many administrative activities. However, some factors that restrain the market growth are the rapid increase in cybercrime, data security concerns, and increasing complexity of software due to increasing organization size.

Healthcare Human Resources (HR) Software Market Segmentation

The global healthcare human resources (HR) software market segmentation encompasses administration software, end-user, type of software, and organization type. MRFR’s take on the market explores various facets of the market in-depth.

Regarding administration software, this market has been segmented into benefits management, payroll, time & attendance, and others. Regarding end-users, the market has been segmented into pharmaceuticals, hospital & laboratories, and others. Based on the type of software, the market has been segmented into recruiting software, software-as-a-service (SaaS) software, core HR software, and others. In the context of organization type, the market has been segmented into a small business, medium businesses, and large enterprises.

Healthcare Human Resources (HR) Software Market Regional Segmentation

A geographical outlining of the global healthcare human resources (HR) software market covers North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America is the largest market development in the healthcare sector and the subsequent availability of advanced medical facilities. Other reasons for market growth in this region are the presence of key market players in the USA and a strong economy. Canada is another powerful economy in this region that has the potential of becoming a significant market.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region can expect high market growth due to the rapid surge in the development of the industries in this region and an increase in the number of healthcare organizations. In developing countries like China and India, the catalyze industry growth is expected during the forecast period. Japan is another major country-specific market due to technological advancement.

During the forecast period, Europe can expect substantial growth due to the increase in the number of several corporate offices in healthcare sectors. Advanced medical facilities are available in Europe too. The strongest economies that hold the potential of emerging as lucrative markets are France, Germany, and the UK.

In the MEA region, the market is limited due to limited availability of technology, low per capita income, less investment in the healthcare sector, lack of skilled medical professionals, and limited availability of medical facilities.

Healthcare Human Resources (HR) Software Market Key Players

Prominent players in the global healthcare human resources (HR) software market include Ceridian HCM Inc. (USA), CoreHR (Ireland), EmployWise (India), Halogen Software Inc. (Canada), International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation (USA), Kenexa Corporation(USA), Oracle Corporation (USA), Paychex, Inc. (USA), Paycom Software Inc. (USA), PeopleAdmin(USA), SAP SE (Germany), SuccessFactors (USA), SumTotal Systems Inc. (USA), Taleo Corporation(USA), Ultimate Software (USA), and Workday Inc. (USA).

Healthcare Human Resources (HR) Software Industry News

Medical Solutions, one of the largest healthcare staffing companies in the USA, has acquired C&A Industries Inc., renowned family-owned staffing and recruitment firms in the country. C&A Industries is the parent company to a portfolio of various workforce solutions providers that include Aureus Group®, AurStaff®, Aureus Medical Group®, Celebrity Staff™, and FocusOne Solutions®. Its non-staffing affiliates are AurTravel® and AurHomes®. 12 AUG 2019

Table Of Content

1 INTRODUCTION



1.1 DEFINITION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:

3 MARKET DYNAMICS



3.1 DRIVERS

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS



4.1 PORTERS FIVE FORCES MODEL

4.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

4.5 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

4.6 INTENSITY OF RIVALRY

5 GLOBAL HEALTHCARE HUMAN RESOURCES SOFTWARE MARKET, BY ADMINISTRATION SOFTWARE

…Continued

