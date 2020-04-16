Healthcare Consulting Services Market Competitive Analysis, Latest Trends, Regional Outlook, Future Growth Insights and Applications By 2024

Healthcare Consulting Services Market Scope

The Global Healthcare Consulting Services Market size is estimated to exhibit 10.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Healthcare consulting services are provided by firms to be used by hospitals, clinics, and other facilities in the healthcare industry. These services can alleviate the workload of healthcare centers with the help of technologies and simplification of processes. The global healthcare consulting services market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) outlines several trends and opportunities for industry participants for the period of 2019 to 2024 (forecast period).

Primary factors driving market growth include globalization, increasing demand for healthcare products, and modernization of healthcare infrastructure. The intense competition has resulted in formulation of new strategies for product development, marketing, designing, and manufacturing. Digitization of systems and the insights gained by large volumes of data can lead to the adoption of intelligent technologies for delivering prime healthcare.

Focus on patient care and enabling of healthcare enterprises for delivering value at high speeds can bode well for the market. Providing consumers with data on the latest diseases and its treatments will create awareness among patients and raise the brand value of hospitals greatly.

But low product differentiation and availability of similar technology can hamper market growth.

Healthcare Consulting Services Market Segmentation

The global healthcare consulting services market is segmented by type of service, component, application, and end user.

Types of service in the global healthcare consulting services market encompasses strategy consulting, IT consulting, operations consulting, digital consulting, and financial consulting.

By component, the global healthcare consulting services market is segmented into hardware, software, and services.

Applications discussed in the global healthcare consulting services market are population health, operations management, clinical, and financial. The operations management is further sub-segmented into workforce planning and scheduling, demand forecasting, inpatient scheduling, and outpatient scheduling. On the other hand, the population health segment is sub-segmented into population therapy management, population risk management, patient engagement, and others. The finance segment in the market is sub-segmented into fraud detection, revenue cycle management, and others. Clinical applications include clinical outcome analysis and management, quality benchmarking, and patient care enhancement.

By end user, the healthcare consulting services market is segmented into life science companies, hospitals and clinics, and government bodies.

Healthcare Consulting Services Market Regional Outlook

The Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are regions covered with respect to the global healthcare consulting services market.

The Americas are predicted to dominate the global healthcare consulting services market share due to increasing competition in the healthcare industry and presence of various healthcare players. For instance, American Healthcare offers services to hospitals via procurement of products, management of claims and bill processing, and patient care. The large healthcare expenditure and strategies to improve the value of healthcare and make it affordable for patients of all strata will spur the market growth.

Europe is the second-largest region of the global healthcare consulting services market due to large number of hospital chains, large patient pool, and increasing government support for the healthcare sector. The need for a common system for payers, providers, and access to national health systems for patients will augur favorably for the market.

APAC is the fastest-growing region in the market owing to the large patient pool in Australia, China, and India. Initiatives taken by public and private health organizations to modernize healthcare infrastructure for alleviating the pressure on healthcare staff and manage patient volume can bode well for the market. Expertise on economic conditions and the assistance of analytics for identifying key problems in management can influence the market greatly.

Lastly, the MEA region has the lowest potential for the global healthcare consulting services market owing to lack of healthcare amenities and low awareness in countries.

Healthcare Consulting Services Market Competitive Analysis

Deloitte Consulting, Cognizant, Ernst and Young, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Accenture Consulting, KPMG, The Boston Consulting Group, Huron Consulting, McKinsey and Company, Bain and Company, and PWC are key players of the global healthcare consulting services market.

