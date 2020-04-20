Healthcare Biometrics Market Growth With Healthy CAGR of 22.4% to reach US$ 15 Billion till 2027 | Global Size, Trends Insight, Share, Industry Demand, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast to 2019

Biometrics in healthcare is application widely used in hospitals for monitoring patients which include identification, access control, workforce management or patient record storage in order to prevent fraud. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), in 2015, 3-10& of the total healthcare expenditure is attributed to fraudulent billing to public and private health care programs. According to the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud, an anti-fraud watchdog group, in the U.S., around US$ 80 billion are lost annually to Medicare fraud.

Healthcare biometrics is highly effective in data security and fraudulent claims and can save billions of dollars spent by the government and healthcare insurers. Secured identification of patients is important to control logical access to centralized archives of digitized patients’ data and also limit physical access to hospital wards and buildings, and to authenticate medical personnel.

The global healthcare biometrics market size was valued at US$ 3,137.04 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.4% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027).

Growing adoption of healthcare biometrics across various healthcare organizations and hospitals is projected to fuel the growth of the global healthcare biometrics market

Many hospitals and healthcare organizations are adopting biometric systems to ensure the safety of the patients’ data, and to secure the identification process of patients. For instance, in October 2015, Bethesda Health, Inc. launched RightPatient, a biometric patient identification system for managing patients’ identity (Siemens Invision EHR workflows) at two not-for-profit hospitals, namely, Bethesda Hospital East and Bethesda Hospital West.

Moreover, in August 2017, Malaysia’s immigration department launched a biometric fingerprint identification system for foreign workers undergoing medical check-ups. This biometric system then cross-verifies the information with Malaysia’s immigration system (myIMMs).

Regional Insights

Based on the region, the global healthcare biometrics market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global healthcare biometrics market and this can be attributed to rising launches of medical biometric systems by key players in this region. For instance, in February 2018, Applied Health Analytics, LLC launched bMetrix, a screening application that helps to automate the collection of biometric data. This new system allows clinicians and wellness screeners to accurately gather information at onsite and retail clinics, and biometric screenings, and health fairs. bMetrix supports the most popular biometric diagnostic devices such as CardioChek and Cholestech LDX.

The Asia Pacific is also expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period due to increasing initiatives by healthcare providers and hospitals in the region. For instance, in September 2018, the Jiangxi Provincial People’s Hospital in China deployed self-service payment terminals, equipped with Alipay’s face recognition technology. It is the first hospital in China to offer facial recognition-based medical bill payment services.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global healthcare biometrics market include BIO-key International, Fujitsu Limited., 3M Cogent, Inc., MorphoTrust, Imprivata, Inc., Crossmatch Technologies, Inc., Toshiba Medical System Corporation, NEC Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Integrated Biometrics, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

