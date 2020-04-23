Health Information Exchange Market Size, Share | Global Industry Report, 2020-2025 | CAGR 8.9%

The latest research report on Health Information Exchange Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrate its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Global Health Information Exchange Market is valued at USD 1198.5 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 2176.8 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period.

Scope of Global Health Information Exchange Market Report–

The health information exchange (HIE) is the enlistment of health care information electronically across organizations within a region, community or hospital system. Hence, the applicant in data exchange is called in the aggregate, health information networks (HIN). The health information exchange (HIE) provides the capability to electronically move clinical information among different health care information systems. The object of health information exchange aids access to retrieval of clinical data to provide safer and more timely, effective and equitable patient-centered care, which may also be useful to public health authorities by assisting in analyses of the health of the population. The principle of health information exchange is to use facilitate in accessing and retrieving clinical data in order to provide efficient, safe, effective, timely, and patient centric care.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1095

Global Health Information Exchange Market report is segmented on the basis of set up type, type, implementation model, solution type, application and by regional & country level. Based on set up type, global health information exchange market is classified as the public and private. Based upon type, global health information exchange is classified into directed exchange, query-based exchange and consumer mediated exchange. Based upon implementation model, global health information exchange is classified into centralized, hybrid and decentralized. Based upon solution type, global health information exchange is classified into portal centric, platform centric and clinical data management. Based upon application, global health information exchange is classified into web portal, secure messaging, internal interfacing and others.

The regions covered in this health information exchange market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of health information exchange is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Health Information Exchange Market Report-

Some major key players for Global Health Information Exchange Market are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Relay Health Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Eclinicalworks, Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC, Infor Inc., Optum Inc, Epic Corporation Inc., Orion Health, GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, IBM Corporation, Medicity Inc, Care Evolution Inc. and others.

News-

VA Preparing for April Launch of Health Information Exchange

March 19th, 2020; The Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) health information exchange, apply named the Veterans Health Information Exchange (VHIE), is set to deploy on April 17, 2020. Veterans will automatically enroll patients, making it easier for users to share their health information. The VHIE aims to improve patient safety and allows for interoperability for veterans receiving care at community providers. It also gives providers access to laboratory results, medications, health history, medications, immunizations, allergies, illnesses, and occupational health information for veterans. Overall, it will improve quality care for veterans.

Request for Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/1095

Global Health Information Exchange Market Dynamics–

The rapidly increasing need to access health information of patients and the establishment of various nonprofit organizations promoting the use of health information exchange ( HIE) for patient data management are expected to foster the growth of this market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2020, the battling health system cost pressures and global health care expenditures continue to escalate to reduce costs and increase efficiency. Spending is projected to increase at an annual rate of 5.4 percent in 2017–2022, from 7.724 trillion to 10.059 although cost-containment efforts combined with faster economic growth should maintain the share of GDP devoted to health care at around 10.4% of the health information exchange. In addition, implementation of electronic health records and health information exchangers with prescribing increases the efficiency and patient satisfaction. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2001, estimate the burden of health information exchange in chronic diseases is rapidly increasing worldwide, chronic diseases contributed approximately 60% of the about 56.5 million total reported deaths in the world and approximately 46% of the global burden of disease, the proportion of the burden of NCDs is expected to increase to 57% by 2020.

Key Benefits for Global Health Information Exchange Market Report–

Global Health Information Exchange Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Health Information Exchange Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Health Information Exchange Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Health Information Exchange Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Buy Now Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/Checkout?report_id=1095

Global Health Information Exchange Market Segmentation:–

By Set up Type:

Public

Private

By Type:

Directed Exchange

Query-Based Exchange

Consumer Mediated Exchange

By Implementation Model:

Centralized

Hybrid

Decentralized

By Solution Type:

Portal Centric

Platform Centric

Clinical data management

By Application:

Web Portal

Secure Messaging

Internal interfacing

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Global Health Information Exchange Market Definition & Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Health Information Exchange Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global Health Information Exchange Market by Component

Continued..

About us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at alan@brandessenceresearch.biz

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.biz

Website: https://businessstatsnews.com