Hazmat Suit Market to Profit from Increasing Demand from Hospitals During COVID-19

Hazmat Suit Market Overview:

The global hazmat suit market is expected to make a leap and reach a valuation of USD 10161.46 million by 2025, with a 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals the rise in COVID-19 cases is expected to boost the global demand for hazmat suits in the healthcare sector.

Apart from that, several other infectious diseases are expected to contribute to the rise of the demand for hazmat suits. For instance, a disease like Ebola can trigger demand. Various end users like chemicals, oil & gas exploration, mining, and others would increase the demand for the same.

But high hazmat suit material cost can deter the hazmat suit market from having a proper growth.

Hazmat Suit Market Segmentation:

The global market for hazmat suits has been segmented in the MRFR report on the basis of end use, safety standards, and application. These segments have various data regarding factors and dynamics that are influencing the global market, owing to which the understanding of the market will become easier in the coming days.

By application, the details of the hazmat suits market have been segmented on the basis of chemical waste, Haz-Mat, infection control & biohazard, and others. The infection control & biohazard segment is getting good traction.

By end use, the detailed study of the hazmat suits market can be segmented into healthcare, manufacturing, oil & gas, construction, transportation, utilities, mining & metallurgy, and others. The healthcare sector is witnessing a huge surge in demand for the same.

By safety standards, the global report on the hazmat suits market can be segmented into level B, level C, level A, and others. Level A is vapor-tight and provides total encapsulation and protection against direct and airborne chemical contact. These are worn with self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) that is packed within the suit. Level B is not vapor-tight and provides protection against chemical splash but not against gas. Level C is coverall and splash suits with a gas mask.

Hazmat Suit Market Regional Analysis:

The Americas is dominating the global market for hazmat suits. This is due to structural superiority and better funding provision in various healthcare facilities. Governments are boosting the intake and spurring the production rate of the hazmat suits. In North America, countries like Canada and the US are producing these suits at a substantial pace and supplying to various institutions to contain the COVID-19 virus. In other sectors like mining, chemicals, oil & exploration, hike in demand for safety measures is expected to boost the demand. In Europe, the regional market is getting a boost from countries like Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and others. Countries are also ordering such suits from others like China and South Korea.

In the Asia Pacific region, the regional market is getting substantially backed by the production units of countries like China, South Korea, and others.

Hazmat Suit Market Competitive Landscape:

The global hazmat suit market is getting substantial traction from several quarters as the fight against COVID-19 is growing big and effective. The market players who are maintaining a proper supply chain to various hospitals and emergency services are Alpha Pro Tech Inc., Lakeland Industries Inc., Honeywell Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, 3M Company, Dupont Inc., Sioen Industries NV, Drägerwerk AG & Co., Halyard Health Inc., Ansell Inc., Msa Safety, Inc., and others. The trying times are influencing the production rate all over the world as countries all over the world have started recording a surge in coronavirus related cases.

Industry News:

In Indonesia, local apparel makers are taking steps to boost the production of hazmat suits and maintain the easy supply of the suit to various hospitals to meet the growing demand for the same.

In Punjab, India, the textile industry has started producing personal protective equipment (PPE) and hazmat suit to maintain a continuous supply of protective gear to various hospitals. This endeavor is to enable frontline warriors like doctors and nurses to work more efficiently.

