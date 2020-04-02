Hand Sanitizers Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis Report, 2019-2025

Hand Sanitizers Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2018-2024– Rising improvement in living standards is driving the global animal vaccine market.

Global Hand Sanitizers Market is valued at USD 1118.57 Million in 2017and expected to reach USD 2152.19 Million by 2024 with the CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period.

Hand hygiene is a vital principle and exercise in the prevention, control, and reduction of healthcare- acquired infections. Hygiene is defined as maintenance of cleanliness practices which carries utmost importance in maintenance of health. Hand sanitizer is in liquid form and it helpful to decrease the infectious agents on the hand. Combination of isopropyl alcohol, ethanol is form in the alcohol based hand sanitizer version. Alcohol based sanitizer should be flammable. Benzalkonium chloride or triclosan Compound contains non-alcohol based sanitizer. More than other hand washing forms 90% alcohol rubs are effective against the virus. In few seconds isopropyl alcohol will kill the 99.99% bacteria in the laboratory and human skin. the hand sanitizer have different of benefits . Like, Hand sanitizers are convenient, portable, easy to use and not time consuming, risk of spreading gastrointestinal and respiratory infection is decreased among families who use hand sanitizers. Additionally, commercially prepared hand sanitizers contain ingredients that help prevent skin dryness.

Global Hand Sanitizer Market report is segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel, end use and region. Based upon by product the hand sanitizer market is segmented into gel, foam, and spray and other. Based on distribution channel the market is segmented into online store, departmental store, pharmacy store and other. Based on end use the market is segmented in to restaurants, schools, hospitals, household purpose and others.

The regions covered in this Hand sanitizer’s market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of seed treatment sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Hand sanitizers market Reports–

Global Hand sanitizers report covers prominent player’s Reckitt Benckiser Group, The Himalaya Drug Company, Procter and Gamble, Gojo Industry Inc., Henkel Corporation, Unilever, Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc., Chattem Inc., Best Sanitizers Inc., and Kutol Products Company and Other.

IIT KPG researches develop hand sanitizer

Researchers from IIT Kharagpur developed two different type of alcohol based sanitizer based on WHO guidelines admit the corona virus outbreaks. According to the institute the team from school of medical science and technology of the institute manufactured a isopropyl alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, glycerol and water containing hand sanitizer.

Increasing consumer inclination towards wellness and health is resulting in product innovations is boosting the growth of hand sanitizer market.

Due to increasing number of viruses the demand of hand sanitizer market is increasing in the market. For example, In China, there were 81093 coronavirus infected patients were 3,242 people have died of the disease since the outbreak began in December, according to the World Health Organization. Due the outbreak of recent coronavirus the hand sanitizer market is booming in 2020. Easy availability is also one of the factor which boosting the hand sanitizer market. Additionally, rise in health expenditure, increase in awareness about hand hygiene, and support from organization such as WHO, FDA, and others towards the need for sanitation expand the demand for hand sanitizers. However, health hazards associated with chemical ingredients are anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. For example, number of skin related problems are causes due to alcohol toxicity present in some sanitizers. Like Itching, Slight to severe flaking, scaling, or peeling, Fine lines or cracks, Gray, ashy skin color, Redness, Deep cracks that may bleed. Moreover, increasing number of viral diseases is creating the opportunity to market in forecast period.

Asia Pacific is emerging region in hand sanitizer market

Asia pacific is a most populated region due to this the viral infections are rapidly spread. Due to this reason the hand sanitizer demand in Asia pacific is increasing. The rate of viral infection in Asia pacific is rising in order .additionally, achieve highest growth rate compared to other regions due to presence of countries such as China, India and Japan are observing significant industrial growth. Numbers of companies are focusing on expanding their business network, across regional markets. North America is a dominating region due awareness about hand sanitizer in peoples, number of manufacturer of hand sanitizer companies presence and owing to high hygiene standards among the U.S. population. For example, in 2019, Purell Advanced was the leading hand sanitizer brand after private label brands in the United States, generating around 36.7 million U.S. dollars. The Babyganics brand generated around 1.7 million U.S. dollars.

Global Hand Sanitizer Market Segmentation

By Product

Gel

Foam

Spray

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Store

Departmental Store

Pharmacy store

Other

By End User

Restaurants

Schools

Hospitals

Household Purpose

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Continued…..

