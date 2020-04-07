Global Sartans Market will Reach US$ 27.2 billion by 2026 with Impact of COVID-19 – QY Research Report 2020

According to QY Research, the probable scenario is expected to grow by a -3.4% in 2020 and the revenue will be US$ 25.0 billion in 2020 from US$ 25.9 billion in 2019.

The market size of Sartans will reach US$ 27.2 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 1.2% from 2020 to 2026.

Sartans are the latest generation of antihypertensive drugs, which have good antihypertensive effect and drug tolerance, less adverse reactions, and have protective effect on target organs, so they are widely used in clinic. There are more than 1 billion patients with hypertension in the world.

Long term treatment drives the demand for Sartans and intermediates. Due to the shortage of key intermediates, the tightening of environmental protection and the incident of Sartan impurities, the supply of Sartan products is in short supply and the price continues to rise.

The Sartans can be divided into five categories: Valsartan, Irbesartan, Telmisartan, Losartan and Others.

Request Sample Report@ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1546587/global-sartans-market

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will significantly affect the Sartans market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Sartans industry.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Valsartan

Telmisartan

Losartan

Irbesartan

Azilsartan

Olmesartan

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Hypertension

Cardiovascular Diseases

Kidney Diseases

Other

The Sartans key manufacturers in this market include:

Pfizer

Novartis

Merck

Astra Zeneca

Johnson and Johnson

Eli Lilly

Sanofi

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bayer

GSK

Teva Pharmaceutical

Buy now full report @ 3,350 USD at https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/8acf4c95ba548492350a649d898aacd1,0,1,Global-Sartans-Market-Report-History-and-Forecast-Breakdown-Data-by-Manufacturers-Key-Regions-Types-and-Applicatio

Contact:

Rahul Singh –Sales and Marketing Director

Contact: +91 7028 920 828

Email: rahul@qyresearch.com

USA Registered Office: QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton, Suite 218,

City of industry, CA – 91748

Emails – enquiry@qyresearch.com

Web – www.qyresearch.com