Global HPMC Capsules Market Size was valued US$ 490 Million in 2019 and North America and Europe market share of above 52% – QY Report 2020

HPMC capsules are also starch-free, gluten-free and preservative-free, and meet the strict dietary needs of customers that choose a vegetarian lifestyle. HPMC (Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose) capsules have been developed for both Health Supplements products and Nutraceutical.

The vegetarian capsules industry concentration is high because there are only small producers get the technology to produce them. The production of HPMC capsules concentrated in Europe, the USA, India, and China. Capsugel, which now is a Lonza company, took a majority of production market share, about 45% in 2018, followed by ACG Associated Capsules with a portion of around 12.1%.

The key consumption markets locate in developed countries. North America and Europe together take a market share of above 52%. In the China market, vegetarian capsules percentage is very lower compared to the whole capsules market, and fat lower than that of developed regions, although it has a fast growth speed.

In 2019, the global HPMC Capsules market size was US$ 491.3 million, and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the HPMC Capsules industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will significantly affect the HPMC Capsules market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

HPMC with Gelling Agent

HPMC without Gelling Agent

By the end-users/application, this report covers the following segments

Pharmaceutical

Health Supplements

The HPMC Capsules key manufacturers in this market include:

Lonza (Capsugel)

ACG Associated Capsules

Qualicaps

Shanxi GS Capsule

CapsCanada

Suheung Capsule

Qingdao Capsule

Lefan Capsule

Sunil Healthcare

