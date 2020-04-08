Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market 2020 is Projected to Reach US$ 379.01 by 2026

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will significantly affect the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems market in 2020.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a 46.1% in 2020 and the revenue will be US$ 399.67 Million in 2020 from US$ 273.56 Million in 2019. The market size of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems will reach US$ 379.01 Million in 2026, with a CAGR of -0.88% from 2020 to 2026.

The major vendors covered:

Medtronic

Maquet Holding

Sorin Group

Xenios AG

ALung Technologies

Segment by Type, the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems market is segmented into

VA (Veno-Arterial) ECMO

VV (Veno-Venous) ECMO

Segment by Application, the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems market is segmented into

Neonatal

Pediatric

Adult

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems industry.

ECMO is a niche product with few daily applications. In fact, ECMO is composed of a complete set of equipment system, upstream raw materials of various types, electronic components, high-end materials, etc.; while ECMO equipment manufacturers produce core membrane lungs, pumps, consumables, etc., combined with other equipment, to form a complete set of system; at present, hospitals with high medical level have the ability to manage ECMO.

Upstream raw materials, ECMO The core part of the raw material is the membrane lung, which is responsible for blood oxygen and its internal is composed of hollow microporous fibre membrane. When the system is running, the patient’s blood flows outside the hollow fibre membrane, and oxygen is injected into the membrane fibre. The carbon dioxide in the blood and oxygen in the membrane fibre are replaced by differential pressure to realize the gas exchange function of the lung. This requires that the material not only has good air permeability, but also can realize long-term hydrophobicity, so as to meet the requirements of continuous operation for weeks or even months. PMP (poly-4-methyl-1-pentene) is a kind of polyolefin material with excellent performance. It has good oxygen flux, nitrogen and oxygen selectivity, low dissolution and biological safety. It is recognized as the optimal medium of “membrane lung oxygenator”. At present, only Membrana of 3M can supply this material exclusively. Due to its tight production capacity, the capacity of downstream ECMO enterprises is limited; and due to its supply monopoly and price monopoly, the price remains high.

At present, the main manufacturers of ECMO in the world are Medtronic in the United States, Maquet in Germany, Sorin in Germany, etc. It is dominated by imported foreign enterprises, among which domestic Maquet and Medtronic occupy the main market.

