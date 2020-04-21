Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Size 2020, Growth Analysis, CAGR Status, Development Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Overview, Forecast to 2023

Enteral feeding entails the intake of food through tubes which goes to the stomach or small intestine. It can assist in the delivery of nutrients and medications into the duodenum or jejunum. The global enteral feeding devices market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) describes in detail various insights and challenges to be faced by feeding device vendors and manufacturers for the period of 2018 to 2023 (forecast period).

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Scope

The global enteral feeding devices market is poised to experience 6.1% over the forecast period. Major factors driving market growth include rise of premature births, the shift from parenteral to enteral feeding, prevalence of chronic disease, and the geriatric population. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the geriatric populace may exceed 2 billion by 2050. Patients hospitalized have a near chance of mortality due to malnutrition and improper feeding techniques. This can be a golden opportunity for the feeding device manufacturers.

Large number of premature births detected in India and China can fuel the global market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in every ten births is found to be premature. Cases of patients with neck and head cancer at risk of malnutrition will be rewarding for the market in the coming years.

But complications with enteral feeding devices can hamper its growth.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Competitive Outlook

Moog, Inc.

Vygon SA

Nestlé

Cook Medical

Danone Nutricia

Fresenius Kabi AG

Becton

Dickinson and Company (BD)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Halyard Health Inc.

Medtronic plc

Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, and Abbott Laboratories are some of the notable players profiled in the global enteral feeding devices market.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Segmentation

Global enteral feeding devices market has been segmented into product, age group, indication, and end user.

By product, the market has been segmented into enteral syringes, enteral feeding tubes, administration sets, enteral feeding pumps, and consumables. The enteral feeding tubes segment is further categorized into oroenteric feeding tubes, enterostomy feeding tubes, and nasoenteric feeding tubes. The enterostomy feeding tubes segment is additionally divided into gastrojejunostomy tubes, gastrostomy tubes, and jejunostomy tubes. While the nasoenteric feeding tubes segment is further split into nasoduodenal feeding tubes, nasogastric feeding tubes, and nasojejunal feeding tubes. Among them, the enteral feeding pumps segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period due to low risk of complications with the use of feeding pumps, enhanced portable pump designs, and the increasing adoption of pumps in hospitals and home care settings.

By age group, the market has been divided into adults and pediatrics.

By indication, the market has been classified into hypermetabolism, cancer, gastrointestinal diseases, neurological disorders, diabetes, and others. The cancer segment is further categorized into head & neck cancer, esophageal cancer, pancreatic cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, liver cancer, and others.

End users in the global enteral feeding devices market include home care settings, hospitals, and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs).

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Regional Analysis

The global enteral feeding devices market has been segmented by region into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas has led the market in 2017 due to prevalence of lifestyle diseases, technological advances in enteral feeding, and a well-defined healthcare framework. Customization to feeding devices by manufacturers can induce the market demand over the forecast period. Massive demand for portable pumps in small laboratories and healthcare facilities can facilitate the global enteral feeding devices market growth.

Europe will trail North America due to launch of new feeding equipment and rapid approval of devices. Large number of reconstructive surgeries in France, Germany, and the U.K. is likely to encourage market growth in the region.

APAC can enjoy an above-average growth rate during the forecast period due to awareness of enteral feeding, large incidence of premature births and malnutrition patients, and a large susceptible geriatric population.

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1 Report Prologue



Chapter 2 Market Introduction



2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3 Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Detection Technique Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5 Market Factor Analysis

…Continued

