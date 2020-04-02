Global Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors Market to Reach by 20 Billion 2026 – QY Report 2020

The BTK inhibitor originated in America and rose in Europe and Asia-Pacific. The United States currently accounts for 53% of the global BTK inhibitor market. After BTK inhibitor was discovered for the first time In 1993, Beijing Sailintai Medicine, Onepharm/Gliead, Principia Biopharma Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck , Lilly/Hanmi ,Roche, Takeda, Biological Principia biopharma Eisen, Zhejiang Ming Guide Medicine Science and Technology, Jiangsu Hengrui developed one after another.

The BTK inhibitor is used in Non-hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), Wm. Abc-Dlbcl, MMMCL, Fahrenheit macroglobulinemia, b-cell lymphoma, b-cell lymphoma, Sjogren’s Syndrome, Scarring Ulcer Vulva Rheumatoid Arthritis MCL, CLL rheumatoid arthritis autoimmune diseases.

According to 2019 data released by the CAP, the global market for BTK inhibitors is $5.4 billion. Most markets are concentrated in developed countries such as North America and Europe.

In recent years, with the continuous development of biotechnology and drug development in emerging markets, other countries except Europe and the United States are also growing rapidly. The United States became the main market for BTK inhibitor, while the population of the BRIC countries with large populations is also increasing the demand for BTK inhibitor.

Ibrutinib was launched in China in 2017 for the treatment of relapsed refractory CLL/SLL, refractory MCL and WM, and was listed in the national directory of medicare at the end of 2018. It is the only BTK inhibitor sold in China as of September 30, 2019. China is the fastest growing market in this area. Baiji shenzhou has carried out Zanubrutinib and Ibrutinib on the two indications of WM and CLL. In addition to baiji shenzhou, btk-targeted drugs of many domestic pharmaceutical companies, including nuocheng jianhua, hengrui pharmaceutical, zhejiang dawing and Xinovi, have entered the clinical stage and are expected to be launched after 2020.

The following players are covered in this report:

Johnson & Johnson

AstraZeneca

Roche

Sunesis

Takeda

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Gilead Sciences

AbbVie

Biogen

INNOCARE

ACEA Biosciences

Acerta Pharma

Aptose Biosciences

ArQule

BeiGene

Carna Biosciences

Celgene Corporation

Eternity Bioscience

Hanmi Pharmaceutical

KBP Biosciences

Loxo Oncology

LSK BioPharma

Merck

Ono Pharmaceutical

Pharmacyclics

Principia Biopharma

Tolero

X-Rx

Zhejiang DTRM Biopharma

Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase (Btk) Inhibitors Breakdown Data by Type

IC50<1nM

1nM< IC50<5nM

IC50＞5nM

Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase (Btk) Inhibitors Breakdown Data by Application

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (cll)

Follicular Lymphoma

Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Marginal Zone Lymphoma

Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma

Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia

Other Selective B Cell Malignancies

Chronic Graft-versus-host Disease

Other

