Global Antiviral drugs Market was valued US$ 56 Bn in 2019 – Future Growth and COVID-19 Analysis by 2020: QY Report

Antiviral drugs are mainly used to control and decreased the reproduce the flue virus.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will significantly affect the Antiviral Drugs market in 2020.The new crown epidemic will raise market awareness in the field of antiviral drugs.

In February 2020, Failover was used in China for experimental treatment of COVID-19. Due to the continuation of COVID-19, the use of related antiviral drugs such as Interferon Alfa, lopinavir, ribavirin, and ribavirin will be greatly increased.

This report mainly analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Antiviral Drugs industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Antiviral Drugs YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 56 billion in 2019. The market size of Antiviral Drugs will reach US$ xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players include Novartis, Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, AbbVie, Gilead Sciences, CHITAI TIANQING, Cosunter Pharmaceutical and Qingfeng Pharmaceutical, etc.

Base on drug types, Influenza Drugs is primarily segmented into Nucleos(t)ide Analogues, Direct-acting Antiviral Dgents (DAAs) and Interferon Alfa, etc.

Major Global Antiviral Drug Categories in 2018

Drugs Indications Company 2017 Sales (US $ Billion) 2018 Sales (US $ Billion) Growth Rate (%)

Genvoya HIV Gilead 3.67 4.62 25.90%

Triumeq HIV GSK 3.2 3.51 9.70%

Mavyret HCV AbbVie / 3.44 /

Truvada HIV Gilead 3.13 2.99 -4.50%

Tivicay HIV GSK 1.83 2.18 19.10%

Epclusa HCV Gilead 3.51 1.97 -43.90%

Prezista HIV Johnson & Johnson 1.82 1.96 7.70%

Odefsey HIV Gilead 1.11 1.59 43.20%

Descovy HIV Gilead 1.21 1.58 30.60%

Harvoni HCV Gilead 4.37 1.22 -72.10%

Atripla HIV Gilead 1.8 1.21 -32.80%

Biktarvy HIV Gilead / 1.18 /

Isentress HIV MSD 1.2 1.14 -5.00%

Baralude HIV & HBV BMS 1.05 0.74 -29.50%

Complera/Eviplera HIV Gilead 0.97 0.65 -33.00%

In 2019, the major application of antiviral drugs are Hepatitis and HIV/AIDS Therapeutics, accounted about more than 73% in the market. Before 2016, the global antiviral drug market maintained rapid growth in the field of hepatitis C. After 2016, the growth rate has slowed down. Since 2018, HIV drugs have become the main category to maintain the overall market growth of antiviral drugs. The rapid growth of antiviral drugs is partly due to the increasing trend of influenza virus epidemics in recent years, and partly due to the increased use of antiviral drugs.

Antiviral drugs in China are mainly hepatitis B indications. Among them, entecavir is the main treatment drug. However, due to price cuts and other policies, tenofovir, propofol and tenofovir have continued to increase.

In this market study, analysts have estimated the reverse transcriptase inhibitors to dominate the antiviral drugs market during the forecast period. These are compounds that are used to inhibit the reverse transcriptase enzyme. The capability of this enzyme to catalyze the process of conversion of viral RNA into DNA, to infect the healthy host cell and replicate it is the key contributor to the growth of this segment in the hiv treatment drugs market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

• Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

• Protease Inhibitors

• Fusion Inhibitors

• Immune System Modulators

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

• Hepatitis Therapeutics

• HIV/AIDS Therapeutics

• Herpes Therapeutics

• Influenza Therapeutics

