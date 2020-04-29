Gene Expression Analysis Market Size 2020, Industry Statistics, SWOT Analysis, Growth Opportunities Business Models, Technology Development Trends, Top Companies, Forecast to 2023

Latest Report on “Gene Expression Analysis Market size | Industry Segment by by Product (Consumables & Instruments), Service (Gene Expression Profiling & Others), Application (Drug Discovery & Others), End User (Academic & Research Institutes & Others), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Gene Expression Analysis Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2023.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.

Gene Expression Analysis Market overview

Global gene expression analysis market report presents the genomic analysis of the synthesizing functional gene products, for instance, functional RNAs and protein species, for getting an insight into the survival of the organism when a specific gene goes missing. The global gene market is expected to grow at a market value of USD 3.20 million and will register at a CAGR of 9.1% for the forecast period from 2018-2023.

Gene expression analysis is the research that enables the scientific discoveries and helps to understand the gene functionality at a molecular level. The gain or loss functions help in changing the phenotype, intracellular localization and some other changes that cause diseases in the body. Many clinical centers are making an extensive use of genomic data for creating personalized and targeted treatment by integrating and optimizing the genomic data into the clinical workflows.

The researchers are discovering and analyzing the gene expression that is raising awareness among the medical professionals. The greater correlation between the genetics and the risk of the disease can probably result in the reduction of the data gap and in the unification of data. This unified information can be helpful in treating the disease as the researchers would be able to plan the treatment accordingly.

Gene Expression Analysis Market segmentation

The increase in popularity of personalized medicine and the various technological developments is driving the market growth. The integration of genomic data into the clinical workflows is one of the key factors that is driving the global gene expression analysis market forward. The research in this field is dedicated towards extending the application of studying genes and gene transcripts.

On the basis of product, the global market can be split into:

Consumables

Instruments

Based on the services, the global gene expression analysis market can be classified into:

Sequencing services

Gene expression profiling services

Bioinformatics solutions

Others

Lastly, based on the application, the global product market can categorized into:

Diagnosis

Drug discovery

Research

Others

Gene Expression Analysis Market Regional analysis

Depending upon the geographical segmentation, America will dominate the global gene expression analysis market, attributing to the research activities and rising popularity of the gene expression tests. The well-developed healthcare sector will also boost the growth of the American market. Europe will hold the second position in the global market due to the availability of research funds. Asia-Pacific will be the fastest growing market as studied, with the rising investment from governments and the developing economies. The Middle East and Africa will also share the market but some restraints such as the decrease in the secondary care facilities for the past few years has led to the decrease in the growth of the global gene expression analysis market.

Gene Expression Analysis Market Key Players

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., BGI, PerkinElmer Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., QIAGEN, Oxford Gene Technology, Eurofins Scientific, Danaher, Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd, Macrogen Inc. are some of the key players in the global gene expression analysis market.

Gene Expression Analysis Industry news

Illumina has collaborated with IDbyDNA, a metagenomics company, offering new next-gen sequencing that are focused on infectious disease and microbiology. Both these companies are working on the Explify platform that can detect the profile for over 50,000 microorganisms and 3,000 pathogens in the clinic for the use of sequencing giant’s hardware and library preparation systems.

Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction



2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Equipment Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

…Continued

