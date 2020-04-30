Facial Injectables Market CAGR Grow at a 14.4% Share to Reach USD 15,459.3 Million by 2027 | Key Players Developments, Trends and Growth Analysis Report 2019

Facial injectables are products that include collagen fillers, hyaluronic acid fillers, and synthetic fillers such as calcium hydroxyl apatite. These products reduce or eliminate wrinkles and scars, thereby revitalizing the skin and enhance lips. Hyaluronic acid is a facial injectable that enhances skin hydration and protects the skin from UV damage. It also has less adverse effects. Such advantages of facial injectables are expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing demand for beauty products, increasing aesthetic appeal, development of cost-effective facial injectables, and increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures is also expected to boost growth of the market.

The global facial injectables market was valued at US$ 5,088.5 million in 2019, and is expected to exhibit a robust CAGR of 14.9% over the forecast period (2019–2027).

Facial Injectables Market – Drivers

Increasing adoption of non-surgical procedures for facial rejuvenation and correction is expected to boost growth of the facial injectables market. For instance, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), 2017, surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures exhibited an overall increase of 9% from 2016-2017. ISAPS also stated that nonsurgical procedures including injectable accounted for around 8,548,597 in 2016, globally. According to the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, 2013, anti-ageing facelifts and brow lifts cosmetic operations exhibited a 17% rise as compared to the year 2012 globally, thus indicating rise in adoption of facial injectable.

Major organizations are focused on conducting educational programs and scientific meetings to offer insights on the latest research and procedures, thereby boosting growth of the market. For instance, the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) is a professional organization for board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeons, dedicated to promote excellence in the field of aesthetic plastic surgery globally. The Society offers instructional courses, symposia, and educational programs, while the members of ISAPS have access to the most advanced techniques such as botulinum toxin and dermal fillers. Moreover, the American Academy of Facial Esthetics (AAFE) aims to provide information about non-surgical and non-invasive facial injectable techniques to healthcare professionals worldwide. AAFE is also committed to providing the best possible outcomes in areas of facial esthetics and facial pain treatment.

Facial Injectables Market – Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global facial injectables market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest market share over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing aesthetic appeal among the populace and awareness about advanced beauty treatments. For instance, according to the research by Galderma S.A., 2017, around 2 million women in the U.S. regularly undergo aesthetic injectable procedures, while around 17 million are considering aesthetic injectable treatment. Moreover, according to the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, 2016, an increase of 93% in non-surgical procedures was observed in men and women aged 35–55 years from 2011-2016. Key players in the market are focused on launching novel products to enhance their market share. For instance, in 2016, Allergan Plc. launched an additional product in Juvederm collection of fillers, Juvederm Volbella XC, for lip augmentation and for correction of perioral rhytids, referred as lipstick lines, in adults over the age of 21. Juvéderm Volbella XC is the only filler proven to last for one year in both the lips and perioral rhytids with optimal treatment.

Facial Injectables Market – Competitive Landscape

Major players in the market are focused on adopting collaboration and product launch strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2017, Galderma collaborated with Colorescience to expand its skincare solutions that can be used in conjunction with conventional facial injectable aesthetic treatments.

Major players operating in the global facial injectables market include, SciVision Biotech Inc., Sinclair Pharma Plc., Allergan, Plc., Galderma S.A., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA., Sanofi S.A., Suneva Medical, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., and Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

