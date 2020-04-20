Epistaxis Market Size Worth US$ 221.8 Million | 5.4% CAGR By 2027 – Coherent Market Insights

Epistaxis – A Common Clinical Condition

Epistaxis, also known as nosebleed, occurs due to rupturing of a small blood vessel in the lining of nose, as interior of the nose is highly delicate and sensitive and cannot not tolerate certain factors that make them fragile and prone to burst resulting in bleeding. Nosebleeds are common mostly during winter.

Download Exclusive PDF Brochure of This Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/771

In most cases, epistaxis responds effectively to nasal cauterization or nasal packaging or both. People experiencing recurrent sessions of nosebleeds are usually recommended to adopt surgical options or embolization procedures that are provided in the hospitals and ENT clinics. The most common treatment employed on the epistaxis patients is either chemical or electrical cautery. The method is easy to perform, cost-effective, and does not involve any serious risk. Cauterization refers to a procedure, in which a small tissue at the bleeding site is removed or burnt with the help of chemicals such as silver nitrate or mild electric shocks. There are various topical applications such as tranexamic acid that is also available in the market, which helps to restrict nosebleeds. According to a research article published in the International Journal of Otolaryngology in 2015, epistaxis is estimated to affect around 10-12% of the total global population, of which, around 80% patients require medical attention as majority of epistaxis cases are not self-limiting and cannot be resolved due to intervention. Increasing number of cases in nosebleeds are thus expected to foster growth of the global epistaxis market.

The global epistaxis market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 145.9 million in 2019 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period (2019–2027).

Increasing prevalence of hypertension and change in environment are expected to drive the growth of the global epistaxis market

Rising cases of cardiovascular disorders, mainly hypertensive diseases, which are highly susceptible to hemorrhage are the leading causes of epistaxis. For instance, according to the Medical Statistics of World Health Organization in 2015, there were approximately 289,000 cases of hypertension recorded among pregnant women. Moreover, according to the American Pregnancy Organization, the circulatory system expands during pregnancy so as to accommodate the baby. The expansion leads to increase in creation and circulation of blood that may lead to problematic issues and frequent nosebleeds during pregnancy. Thus, rising number of pregnant women suffering from hypertensive diseases is expected to boost the global epistaxis market growth. Additionally, rising awareness among populace about the benefits of medical assistance for frequent bouts of bleeding is also expected to drive growth of the global epistaxis market. Furthermore, rising geriatric population, coupled with rapid technological development in the healthcare sector are expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Browse Press Release: https://bit.ly/2yrJGD6

However, side effects of cauterization procedures such as chemical allergies and pain, swelling, bruises, and running nose are expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

Key players are focused in research and development for technological advancements and innovation of epistaxis products. For instance, in 2016, Smith & Nephew launched a range of epistaxis devices with RAPID RHINO technology that has a blend of carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) within them exhibiting self-lubricating properties that provide gentle and even compression to the nasal area and helps in the quicker re-conformation of the nasal anatomy. Various similar technological advancements and strategic implementations by emerging and established market players are expected to foster the global epistaxis market growth over the forecast period.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Epistaxis Market, By Indication: Anterior Epistaxis Posterior Epistaxis

Global Epistaxis Market, By Product Type: Vasoconstrictors Anesthetics Antibiotic Ointments Cauterizing Agents

Global Epistaxis Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Epistaxis Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada By Indication: By Product Type: By Distribution Channel Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe By Indication: By Product Type: By Distribution Channel Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific By Indication: By Product Type: By Distribution Channel Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America By Indication: By Product Type: By Distribution Channel Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East By Indication: By Product Type: By Distribution Channel Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa By Indication: By Product Type: By Distribution Channel

Company Profiles Smith & Nephew* Company Overview Product Portfolio Financial Performance Recent Highlights Strategies Medline Industries, Inc. Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharma Company Ciron Drugs King Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Buy This Premium Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/771

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

U.S. Office:

Name: Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave,

# 3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

US : +1-206-701-6702

UK : +44-020-8133-4027

JAPAN : +050-5539-1737

LinkedIn | Twitter | Infographics