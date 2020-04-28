ENT Devices Market Size Estimation, Growth Projection, Share Analysis, Future Trends and Segmentation, Forecast to 2023

ENT Devices Market Overview:

The Global ENT Devices Market size has a significant growth prospect and it is slated to score a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Market Research Future (MRFR) revealed the market is banking on treatment for sinusitis, demand for the cosmetic ENT procedures, hike in the use of favorable reimbursement policies, better support from the academic and government sectors, and others. Rising geriatric population and demand for minimally-invasive surgeries can also promote the ENT surgical devices market growth.

But the ENT devices market size can be hampered due to the high prices of devices and CO2 lasers. However, the rise in revenues from ENT diagnostic devices market can boost the market. ENT laser devices market may also contribute positively.

ENT Devices Market Segmentation:

The global ENT devices market has been segmented by the experts of MRFR into product and end user. Factors and dynamics have been studied in detail to get a proper overview of these segments so that they can help in better assessment of strategies.

By product, the report on the global ENT devices market can be segmented into surgical devices, diagnostic devices, hearing implants, Co2 lasers, hearing aids, and image-guided surgery systems. The diagnostic devices segment includes endoscopes and hearing screening devices. The endoscopes segment comprises rigid endoscopes and flexible endoscopes. The rigid endoscope segment includes otoscopes and sinuscopes. The flexible endoscope segment has been segmented into laryngoscopes, pharyngoscopes, rhinoscopes, and nasopharyngoscopes. The surgical devices segment includes surgical instruments, handheld instruments, balloon sinus dilation devices, ear tubes, ENT supplies, radiofrequency (RF) handpieces, and voice prosthesis devices. The handheld instrument segment has been segmented into head and neck surgery instruments, otology instruments, laryngeal instruments, rhinology instruments, and others. The ENT supplies segment includes nasal stents, packing material, & splints.

By end-user, the study on the ENT devices market includes ambulatory settings, ENT clinics, hospitals, home care settings, research and academic institutes, and others. The hospitals and various ENT clinics are expected to create notable traction for the global ENT devices market.

ENT Devices Market Regional Analysis:

The Americas have the scope to dominate the global ENT devices market. The market is gaining from easy inclusion of latest technologies, smooth flow of investment, rise in production resulted from the increasing research and development activities, and several others. The US is showing a huge patient pool that can be a major tailwind provider for the global ENT devices market.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to profit from the rise in demand for advanced technologies from its huge population. Innovations and infrastructural changes are expected to influence regional ENT devices market growth.

ENT Devices Market Competitive Landscape:

The global ENT devices market devices is getting significantly backed by companies like Cochlear Limited, Atos Medical AB, Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg, Hoya Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Siemens Healthcare, Rion Co. Ltd, Starkey Laboratories Inc., Widex A/S, William Demant Holding A/S, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, Sonova Holding AG, and others. These companies are investing a lot in developing strategies that could withstand various adversities and ensure easy growth for the ENT devices market.

Their strategic moves often include various types of collaborations, mergers, hike in investment for better research and development, increasing innovation, various launching strategies, and others. MRFR’s inclusion of these moves in the report is to ensure a proper understanding of the market and help companies in developing strategies with a comprehensive overview.

ENT Devices Industry News:

The recent COVID-19 pandemic attack has created opportunities for several companies to come up with their innovative ENT devices to reduce the time spent during the monitoring of a patient. This is to ensure less exposure time and curb the chances of getting infected.

