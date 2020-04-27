Endotracheal Tube Market Grow At Remarkable CAGR 6.4% CAGR with US$ 1,212.8 Million by 2027 | Global Industry Size, Investment Share, Regional Trends, Comprehensive Analysis and Business Opportunity

Global Endotracheal Tube Market – Insights

Endotracheal tube is a flexible catheter that finds application in endotracheal intubation. The tube is inserted in the trachea (wind pipe) of a patient for providing artificial respiration through a ventilator. The tube is also used in laryngoscopy, in which a laryngoscope is inserted for viewing the vocal chords and upper part of the trachea and in anesthesia delivery. Endotracheal intubation is also used in removing the aspirated (breathed in) foreign body that obstructs the trachea. Polyvinyl chloride is used to make endotracheal tube of 6mm inner diameter. Different types of endotracheal tubes include, oral or nasal, preformed, reinforced, cuffed or uncuffed, and double-lumen endobronchial tubes.

Global Endotracheal Tube Market: Drivers

Increasing approval and launch of novel endotracheal tubes is expected to propel growth of the global endotracheal tube market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated CeraShield, an endotracheal tube of NA Medical LLC, as a breakthrough device. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) demonstrated that antimicrobial compound present in the CeraShield can restrict growth of 100 strains of Candida auris, which causes lethal fungal infection.

Moreover, increasing approval launching novel products in new markets is also expected to boost growth of the global endotracheal tube market. For instance, in 2017, Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), under Indian Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, provided regulatory approval to Bactiguard’s infection protection endotracheal tubes (BIP ETT) in India. BIP ETT is capable of obstructing microbial adhesion and colonization in order to reduce the risk of respiratory infections. Moreover, it has also demonstrated effective decrease in microbial adhesion in in vitro studies with relevant clinical microbial isolates.

Global Endotracheal Tube Market: Restraints

Endotracheal tubes are prone to fungal and bacterial contamination that may cause fatal respiratory infections. Placing the tube inadvertently positioned in the oesophagus may pose challenge to respiration, which may lead to cardiac arrest, brain damage, or eventual death. Moreover, very deep placement may lead to partial ventilation, thereby resulting in pneumothorax. Such scenario is expected to hinder growth of the global endotracheal tube market over the forecast period.

The global endotracheal tube market is expected to be valued at US$ 739.4 million in 2019, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Global Endotracheal Tube Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global endotracheal tube market are focused on product development to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2016, Sanovas Inc. announced the launch of its wholly owned subsidiary, Intubation Science, Inc. and LightSpeed Intubation (LSI) system. LSI system offers a novel methodology for endotracheal intubation.

Major players operating in the global endotracheal tube market include, Medtronic Plc., Smiths Medical, Teleflex Inc., ConvaTec Inc., NA Medical LLC, Bactiguard, Kimberly-Clark, Neurovision Medical Products, Intersurgical Inc., Royax, and Sanovas Inc.

