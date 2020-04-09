Emergency Medical Service Market to Reach USD 32.95 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.9%

Emergency Medical Services Market Overview:

The report on the market for global emergency medical services is revealing opportunities that can take the market beyond an expected valuation of USD 32.95 billion by 2025 by noting a 6.9% CAGR over the forecast period encompassing 2019 to 2025. Market Research Future (MRFR) revealed that this market could benefit from increasing investment in the sector from government and private organizations, various mergers and collaborations, better technological support, and others.

However, the emergency medical services market could suffer from product recalls, stringent government regulations, and a lack of trained professionals to handle various critical situations.

Emergency Medical Services Market Segmentation:

MRFR’s market report of the emergency medical services can be segmented by products and services, applications, and end users. This would ensure a better grip over various dynamics that can change the course of the market in the coming days.

By products and services, the market can be segmented into products and services. The products segment includes emergency revival equipment, wound care consumables, and patient monitoring systems. Emergency revival equipment is the largest segment. By services, the market includes land ambulance and air ambulance.

By application, the global report on the emergency medical services market can be segmented into respiratory care, cardiac care, and trauma injuries. The cardiac care segment is the largest segment, whereas respiratory care is the fastest-growing one.

By application, the global report segments the market into hospitals & trauma centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals and trauma centers segment is the largest one.

Emergency Medical Services Market Regional Landscape:

The Americas has the lead in the global Emergency Medical Services Market, and it is getting backed by the superior infrastructure and better investment opportunities. Both private and government investments are expected to drive the regional market forward. Also, better reimbursement facilities are expected to help in market expansion. Europe is following the same trend. In Asia Pacific, the regional market is benefiting from structural overhauling, and it is helping a lot of players to increase their investment in this sector. Such initiatives are getting amply bolstered by governments.

Emergency Medical Services Market Competitive Analysis:

There are several companies in the emergency medical services market and they are known for their extensive market coverage. These companies primarily rely on strategic moves like mergers, acquisitions, better investment planning for their research and development sector, increasing collaborations, diverse marketing strategies, expansion plans, and others. These companies are Smiths Medical (UK), B. Braun (US), Asahi Kasei (Japan), Medtronic (Ireland), Philips (Netherlands), Stryker (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Johnson & Johnson (US), GE Healthcare (US), 3M (US), Cardinal Health (US), Becton, Dickinson (US), and C. R. Bard (US), MRFR’s profiling of these companies in their market report shows an attempt to get familiarized with latest developments in the market to facilitate further strategic moves and increase the profit margin.

Emergency Medical Services Industry News:

The recent attack of COVID-19, across the globe, is showing the necessity of emergency medical services. An overwhelming number of calls are flooding in every day, asking for help and the emergency care providers are on their toes to support these patients. Such an unprecedented outbreak of the coronavirus attack has led governments into thinking about procedures in the coming years. This is clearly showing the gaps and governments are putting in their best efforts to support the system. In countries like Italy, the US, France, China, and others, the emergency medical services market would witness a steep rise in various infrastructural changes.

