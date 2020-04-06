Electrotherapy System Market 2020 Global Opportunities and Industry Share Expected Surpass US$ 1.3 Bn by 2027 – Latest Application Development Insights

Global Electrotherapy System Market, by Product Type (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), Neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES), Inferential current (IFC), Percutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (PENS), Electronic muscle stimulator (EMS), Spinal cord stimulation (SCS), Electro-acupuncture (EA), and Others), By Application (Chronic wound healing, Neuromuscular Dysfunction, Pain management, Tissue repair, Musculoskeletal disorder, Physical therapy, Iontophoresis, and Others), by Therapy (Extracorporeal shock wave therapy, Magnetic field therapy, Ultrasound therapy, Microcurrent therapy, Interferential current therapy, and Others), by End-user (Hospitals, Rehabilitation Center, and Clinics), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) was valued at US$ 891.3 Mn in 2018 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period (2019–2027), as highlighted in a new report published by . Frequent launches and approvals of novel electrotherapy systems, and high prevalence of neuromuscular dysfunction, chronic pain conditions, and others is expected to drive the global electrotherapy system market growth in the near future.

In February 2019, Medtronic Plc. announced both its U.S. launch of deep brain stimulation (DBS) for medically-refractory epilepsy, and first implantation in a patient at the Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. According to the Epilepsy Foundation in 2015, around 3.4 million people in the U.S. have epilepsy, and one-third are estimated to be drug resistant.

Moreover, in March 2018, Zealmax Innovations Pvt. Ltd, launched a wide range of digital health care products such as SONICTENS, which is a combination of two proven modalities such as Ultrasound and TENS technology for pain relief into one compact sleek device.

High prevalence of neuromuscular dysfunction in key regions is expected to drive demand for electrotherapy systems over the forecast period. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the Journal of Neuromuscular Dysfunction in 2015 reported, incidence rates for frequent neuromuscular disorders was between 1 and 10 per 100,000 people, except multifocal motor neuropathy, Lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome, and Emery-dreifuss dystrophy neuromuscular dysfunction.

Key players in the market are involved in strategic collaborations in order to expand their portfolio of novel electrotherapy systems. For instance, in 2016, Cefaly Technology entered into a partnership contract with ‘AVACARE’, a South Africa-based firm for its ‘Cefaly’ product distribution in Africa.

Browse 43 Market Data Tables, and 31 Figures spread through 171 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Electrotherapy System Market, by Product Type (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), Neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES), Inferential current (IFC), Percutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (PENS), Electronic muscle stimulator (EMS), Spinal cord stimulation (SCS), Electro-Acupuncture (EA), and Others), by Application (Chronic wound healing, Neuromuscular Dysfunction, Pain management, Tissue repair, Musculoskeletal disorder, Physical therapy, Iontophoresis, and Others), by Therapy (Extracorporeal shock wave therapy, Magnetic field therapy, Ultrasound therapy, Microcurrent therapy, Interferential current therapy, and Others), by End-user (Hospitals, Rehabilitation center, Clinics, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Global Forecast to 2027

Key Takeaways of the Global Electrotherapy system Market:

The global electrotherapy system market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period (2019–2027) owing to frequent product launches and approvals, and robust pipelines of novel electrotherapy systems

Among region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global electrotherapy system market, owing to high healthcare awareness in people and high affordability of technologically advanced devices

Asia Pacific is expected to be a potential market, owing to increasing ageing population and high incidence of neuromuscular dysfunction and chronic pain conditions in countries such as India, China, and Japan

Major players operating in the global electrotherapy system market include Medtronic Plc., Zealmax innovation Pvt Ltd, Zynex, Inc., DJO Global Inc., Nevro Corporation, Cyberonics, Inc., BTL Industries Inc., EMS Physio Ltd, STYMCO Technologies LLC, and Omron Healthcare Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Electrotherapy System Market, By Technology : Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES) Inferential Current (IFC) Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (PENS) Electronic Muscle Stimulator (EMS) Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Electro-acupuncture (EA) Others

Global Electrotherapy System Market, By Application: Chronic Wound Healing Neuromuscular Dysfunction Pain Management Tissue Repair Musculoskeletal Disorder Physical Therapy Iontophoresis Others

Global Electrotherapy System Market, By Therapy : Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Magnetic Field Therapy Ultrasound Therapy Microcurrent Therapy Interferential Current Therapy Others

Global Electrotherapy System Market, By End-user: Hospitals Rehabilitation Centers Clinics

Global Electrotherapy System Market, By Geography: North America By Technology : Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES) Inferential Current (IFC) Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (PENS) Electronic Muscle Stimulator (EMS) Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Electro-acupuncture (EA) Others By Application: Chronic Wound Healing Neuromuscular Dysfunction Pain Management Tissue Repair Musculoskeletal Disorder Physical Therapy Iontophoresis Others By Therapy : Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Magnetic Field Therapy Ultrasound Therapy Microcurrent Therapy Interferential Current Therapy Others By End User: Hospitals Rehabilitation Centers Clinics By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Technology : By Application: By Therapy : By End-user: By Country: U.K. Germany Italy France Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Technology : By Application: By Therapy : By End-user: By Country: China India Japan ASEAN Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Technology : By Application: By Therapy : By End-user: By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East By Technology : By Application: By Therapy : By End User: By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Technology : By Application: By Therapy : By End User: By Country/Region: Central Africa South Africa North Africa

Company Profiles Medtronic Plc.* Company Overview Product Portfolio Financial Performance Key Strategies Recent Developments Zealmax Innovations Pvt. Ltd. Zynex, Inc. DJO Global Inc. Nevro Corporation Cyberonics, Inc. BTL Industries Inc. EMS Physio Ltd STYMCO Technologies LLC. Phoenix Healthcare Omron Healthcare Inc.



