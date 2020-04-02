Digital X-Rays Market Eyeing Admirable Growth due to Constant Product Development, North America to Have Lions Share in Digital X-Rays Industry

Digital X-rays Market Analysis

Global digital x-rays market is estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR between 2018-2023, reveals the Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Digital x-rays, simply put, is x-ray imaging done through sensors. There are two types of detectors used- direct flat panel detectors and indirect flat panel detectors. It is preferred over conventional x-ray for the various benefits that it offers, such as easy image interpretation, reduced exposure to radiation, decreased acquisition times, and higher image quality.

Numerous factors are adding to the global digital x-rays market growth. Such factors, according to the recent MRFR report, include product development, technological advances, multiple benefits of these x-ray systems, favorable regulations, favorable government investments and initiatives, an increase in global disease incidence, and rising geriatric population. Besides, emerging markets and the availability of digital x-rays that are AI-based are also adding market growth.

On the contrary, a shortage of details to project human anatomy and lower penetration of innovative healthcare technology, especially in underdeveloped regions, may limit the global digital x-rays market growth over the forecast period.

Digital X-rays Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global digital x-rays market based on end user, portability, technology, and application.

By application, the global digital x-rays market is segmented into fluoroscopy, mammography, dental applications, and general radiography. Of this, general radiography will lead the market over the forecast period for new product launches, growing aging population, & rising incidence of cardiac diseases, osteoporosis, and tuberculosis.

By technology, the global digital x-rays market is segmented into direct radiography and computed radiography. Of these, direct radiography will dominate the market over the forecast period for the plentiful benefits that it offers, such as better medical evaluation, better contrast detectability, effective dynamic range, lower operational cost, and others.

By portability, the global digital x-rays market is segmented into portable digital x-ray systems and fixed digital x-ray systems.

By end user, the global digital x-rays market is segmented into hospitals and diagnostic centers.

Digital X-rays Market Regional Analysis

By region, the global digital x-rays market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, North America will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period for the rising investment for automation of the healthcare domain and the rapid use of medical devices that are technologically advanced for diagnosis & treatment.

The global digital x-rays market in the APAC region is predicted to have significant growth over the forecast period. Factors adding to the growth of the digital x-rays market growth in the region include favorable initiatives undertaken by the government for automation of the healthcare domain, rising disposable income resulting in affordability of diagnostic techniques that are technologically advanced, and rapidly increasing geriatric population.

The global digital x-rays market in Europe is predicted to have notable growth over the forecast period for increased research for efficient medical devices by top manufacturers in the region and burgeoning need for automated services in the well-established healthcare sector.

The global digital x-rays market in the RoW is predicted to have steady growth over the forecast period.

Digital X-rays Market Key Players

Notable players profiled in the global digital x-rays market report include Samsung Medison Co. Ltd, Fujifilm Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Konica Minolta Inc., Seimens AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Carestream Health, Canon Inc., GE Healthcare, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. Industry players have adopted various strategies such as acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, expansions, and new product launch to stay ahead in the competition.

Digital X-rays Industry News

January 2020: Nanox has launched its latest digital x-ray device that is accompanied by software that is AI-based.

