Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market Revenue to Worth Over US$ 2,720.9 Million by 2027 | CMI

Digital wound management is an advanced device that measures wound dimensions such as width, length, area, and depth. These devices are used to compute the change in the area of wounds amid the way towards mending and primarily convert line tracing into area measurement. These devices offer imaging, documentation, and measurement of the wound by offering a 3D evaluation with the integration of Electronic Medical Record (EMR) software. The objective of Digital Wound Measurement Devices is to decrease doctor’s facility, re-affirmation, and to achieve a positive clinical result. Inconsistent wound care results have influenced industry players to provide clinical evidence and improve care coordination by utilizing digital tools for operational decision making and function.

The global digital wound measurement devices market is estimated to account for US$ 2,720.9 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

A growing number of surgeries and increasing geriatric population is driving Digital Wound Measurement Devices market

Increasing the geriatric population with a rising volume of surgical procedures are major factors fueling market growth. The continuous technological development and improvement in Digital Wound Measurement Devices also increased the rate of market penetration and demand for advanced wound management devices across the globe. Moreover, the rise in a number of surgeries, especially in the European countries will help in the growth of the Digital Wound Measurement Devices market in this region. Furthermore, the rise in the number of diabetic populations around the globe is projected to create more opportunities for digital wound care market players in the near future. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2014, around 422 million people were living with diabetes around the globe. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to have significant traction over the forecast period, and this can be attributed to a rapid increase in the geriatric population and a large pool of diabetic populations present in emerging countries such as India and China. On the flip side, lack of trained professionals and the high expense of the latest technologies are some of the factors hindering the market growth.

Continuous product innovation and partnerships among wound assessment solutions manufacturers is a prominent factor to fuel the Digital Wound Measurement Devices market

Increasing initiatives to raise the awareness and education programs regarding wound management will help the market players to gain competitive advantage. In 2016, North America holds the maximum share of Digital Wound Measurement Devices market due to technological advancements and the high use of Digital Wound Measurement Devices, is probably going to proceed with its predominance amid the conjecture time frame followed by Europe. The Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at a substantial rate owing to the rise in per capita income and increased healthcare spending.

Key vendors in the Digital Wound Measurement Devices market are launching newer products to increase their market share. For example, in 2017, eKare Inc. launched Google Tango-enabled app in the U.S. for wound care, which uses integrated 3D sensing and imaging capability. This app is based on the Apple iPad, which delivers a high level of wound measurement accuracy than conventional wound measurement devices. Therefore, innovation will keep on underpinning headways in the global Digital Wound Measurement Devices market in the coming decade.

Detailed Segmentation:

Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market, By Wound Type: Diabetic Ulcer Chronic Wounds Burns Incisional Traumatic

Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market, By End User: Hospitals Clinics

Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market, By Region: North America By Wound Type: Diabetic Ulcer Chronic Wounds Burns Incisional Traumatic By End-User Hospitals Clinics By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Wound Type: By End-User By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Wound Type: By End-User By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Wound Type: By End User By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Wound Type: By End-User By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Wound Type: By End-User By Country: South Africa Central Africa North Africa

Company Profiles Wound Zoom Inc. * Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Strategies ARANZ Medical Woundworks BV eKare Inc.



