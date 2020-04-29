Digital Pathology Market Trends, Outlook 2020, Global Industry Size, Research Reports, Technology Developments, SWOT Analysis, Top Company Profile

Latest Report on “Digital Pathology Market size | Industry Segment by Type (Human Pathology, Animal Pathology), Product (Hardware, Software), Application (Disease Diagnosis, Mhealth, Drug Discovery), Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Digital Pathology Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2023.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.

Digital Pathology Market overview

Digital pathology consists of an array of equipment that is capable of capturing, analyzing, interpreting, and managing digital information that is gained from the slides. This technology helps in gaining focus rapidly with the wide applications in the tissue-based research, human pathology, and for drug development. Digital pathology is known as an effective image-based information setting which is enabled by advanced tech that allows for information management that is produced through a digital slide.

Get a FREE Sample with Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1955

Digital pathology leads to the automation of tests during disease diagnosis among other applications. The pathology solution offers inspection and examination of imageries on a computer, high-resolution sample scanning and it allows pathologists for probing slides without corporal evidence. There has been a rise in the number of pathologists and the rapid use in the healthcare sector is anticipated to drive the global market.

The global digital pathology market report presents the adoption of the electronic health records, integration of automation, and the various technological advancements such as the image analysis software, are some of the factors that are influencing the need for digital pathology. The overall digital pathology market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.04% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023 and it will be reaching USD 8,305.6 million by 2023.

Digital Pathology Market segmentation

The global digital pathology market report covers the latest trends that are affecting the market for providing the forecast and predictions regarding the scope of the market and other future prospects. The digital pathology market presents the market segmentation based on the application, type, product, and end-users.

The digital pathology market is based on the types that can be split into:

Animal pathology

Human pathology

On the basis of products, the global digital pathology market can be divided into:

Hardware

Software

Storage

On the basis of the applications, the global digital pathology market can be divided into:

Mhealth

Telemedicine

Drug discovery

Disease diagnosis

And lastly, based on the end-users , the global product market can be classified into:

Research centers and academic institutes

Hospitals and clinics

Diagnostic centers

Digital Pathology Market Regional analysis

The digital pathology market presents the market share and size of the various regions such as Europe, Americans, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America accounts for the major share that continues for the adoption of digital pathology systems. Other factors include the easy availability of digital pathology products, with the presence of majority key players and the surging adoption of digital pathology over the traditional methods that is boosting the growth of the market in the North America region.

Other factors such as the surging awareness is related to digital pathology systems that includes the presence of a huge patient base that is suffering from chronic and infectious diseases and the rise in healthcare expenditure in the region.

Digital Pathology Market Competitive Landscape

Noteworthy participants in the digital pathology market include Olympus Corporation (Japan), Danaher Corporation (Leica Biosystems GmbH) (U.S.), Inspirata (U.S.), 3DHISTECH Ltd. (Hungary), Huron Digital Pathology Inc. (Canada), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), microdimensions GmbH (Germany), Definiens (Germany), Mikroscan Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), among others.

Digital Pathology Industry news

Olympus Corporation has announced the launch of EVIS X1 that is one of the most advanced endoscopy systems till date. This type of system is helping to improve the outcomes from disorders and other diseases with the innovative and proven tools that are strengthening the leadership in endoscopy and continued medical focus.

Obtain Premium Research Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/digital-pathology-market-1955

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.