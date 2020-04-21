Digital Diabetes Management Market Trends Analysis, Sales Statistics, Leading Players, Growth Dynamics and Global Industry Insights, Forecast to 2023

The Global Digital Diabetes Management Market size was valued USD 4,464.8 million in 2017 and anticipated to exhibit 23.7% CAGR during the forecast period. The growing incidence of diabetes and its effects has led to advances in technology for its management. Advent of self-administration of medicine has triggered developments in digital health. Coaching platforms, mobile applications, and telemedicine are sectors which have come together for tackling the disease. The global digital diabetes management market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) contained valuable insights and predictions for the period of 2018 to 2023 (forecast period).

Major factors driving market growth include the growing geriatric pool, government initiatives, demand for self-care, and high prevalence of diabetes. Digital diabetes management applications assist patients by using blood glucose tracking apps and smart glucose meters. Rising number of product launches in conjunction with integration of artificial intelligence and data analytics has propelled the market growth. The management apps have seen a meteoric adoption owing to proliferation of smartphones for daily uses. They also assist patients with the intake of foods and insulin dosages.

Request Free Sample Copy at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7527

Rising awareness of preventive care and prevalence of obesity can lead to a higher uptick in the demand of digital diabetes management applications. However, strict regulations pertaining to approval of applications and devices can hamper market growth.

Digital Diabetes Management Market Segmentation

The global digital diabetes management market has been segmented by type, product and services, and end user.

By type, the market is divided into wearable devices and handheld devices. The wearable devices segment is expected to hold the largest digital diabetes management market share during the forecast period owing to regulatory approval of advanced products and technological advancements such as smart insulin patches.

By product and service, the global digital diabetes management market is segmented into digital diabetes management apps, data management software and platforms, devices, and services. Devices consist of smart insulin pumps/closed loop systems & smart insulin patches, smart glucose meters, smart insulin pens, and continuous glucose monitoring systems. Moreover, digital diabetes management apps have been sub-segmented into weight & diet management apps and diabetes & blood glucose tracking apps.

End users of the digital diabetes management market include homecare, academic & research institutes, hospitals & specialty diabetes clinics, and others. The homecare segment can hold the largest market share in the global digital diabetes management market during the forecast period.

Digital Diabetes Management Market Regional Analysis

By region, the global digital diabetes management market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas are touted to lead the global digital diabetes management market till the end of the forecast period owing to acceptance of digitally advanced solutions, favorable government schemes, and initiatives for promoting public health. Awareness of diabetes and development of mobile applications can drive regional market demand. The regional growth is characterized by mergers, acquisitions, and novel product launches. For instance, Abbott and Dexcom have decided to join hands with Insulet for the development of a digital health platform.

Europe is the second-largest region of the digital diabetes management market and headed for growth due to ample funds in research and development and government support. Raising of funds by companies for encouraging research is expected to drive regional growth. Recently, Oviva a Swiss-based provider of digital solutions for diabetes has raised close to USD 21 million in funding.

Browse More Details at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/digital-diabetes-management-market-7527

Digital Diabetes Management Market Competitive Outlook

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Glooko, Inc., Agamatrix, Inc., Insulet Corporation, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings Ag., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic PLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Dariohealth Corporation, Dexcom, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Tidepool, Lifescan, Inc., and others are major players of the global digital diabetes management market.

Browse More Related Research Reports at:

Human Insulin Market

Contract Research Organization Market

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com