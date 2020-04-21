Dermatology Devices Market Share Reach US$ 8,175.6 Million: Latest CMI Brief on Global Share, Regions, Size Estimation Parameters, Top Competitive, Demand Overview and Industry Outlook 2019 To 2027

Dermatology Devices – Regaining Grace without Leaving a Trace

Dermatology devices are used in treatment of damaged skin. Generally, this skin damage is caused due to invasive surgeries, severe cuts leading to stitching, skin diseases, accidents, etc. In the recent past, there have been increasing number of minimally invasive procedures. Moreover, people are more inclined towards undergoing cosmetic procedures, in order to enhance aesthetic appeal. Pharmaceutical drugs intended for such treatment are associated with various side effects and are relatively expensive. Minimally invasive procedures have emerged as a preferred alternative to such drug therapies and also enjoy a competitive edge over conventional surgical procedures, as the former leave back minimal scars, if any. Getting a tattoo done is a rage across the globe and the trend transcends all boundaries of age, race, and gender. However, the recent decade has also witnessed a high prevalence of tattoo regret among the populace. As per results of a 2014 survey conducted by Ampp3d—part of Mirror.co.uk—around 1/3rd of people in the age group of 25–35 years in the U.K. regretted getting a tattoo and wanted to get it removed. Laser tattoo removal has been considered the most effective option for tattoo removal as this technique removes tattoo without scarring or burns.

The global dermatology devices market was valued at US$ 3,409.1 million in 2015 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period (2016 – 2024).

Market Dynamics- Drivers

Advancement in technology is expected to be a threat for conventional treatment methods in the global dermatology devices market

Introduction of novel technology is expected to drive growth of the global dermatology devices market during the forecast period. In the recent past, minimally invasive procedures have gained traction worldwide. Thus, there is a high demand for devices such as microdermabrasion, pens for pigmented lesions, scars, and loose skin, and laser therapy globally. Moreover, advanced technology has replaced conventional tools and devices, which is expected to drive the market growth in the near future. Some of the safe and effective treatment options for acne scarring include laser resurfacing, dermabrasion, and chemical peels. Researches based on the effectiveness of laser and light therapies in treating mild to moderate acne is still going on.

PMD Beauty pioneered the at-home microdermabrasion device that allows users to perform microdermabrasion procedure at ease and convenient. The device has a large consumer base in the U.S., Australia, and the U.K.

Growing target population to serve as a potential opportunity for dermatology devices market players

According to the American Academy of dermatology, acne is the most common skin condition in the U.S. affecting nearly 50 million people annually. This is a sizeable addressable market for acne removal devices.

According to the Astanza Laser LLC (2016), 45 million Americans have tattoos with a majority (40%) of them being in the age group of 26 years to 40 years.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, among the 14.2 million minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures performed in 2015 in the U.S., botulinum toxin type A, soft tissue fillers, chemical peel, laser hair removal and microdermabrasion were the top five procedures.

According to the survey by Dr. Sandy Tsao, MD, Massachusetts General Hospital Dermatology Laser and Cosmetic Center, one in seven people wished they had never got a tattoo engraved on their skin.

According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) 2015 global survey, U.S. had the highest number of non-surgical procedures performed (2.6 mn) followed by Brazil (1.1 mn). South Korea, India, Mexico, Germany, Colombia, France, and Italy are other leading countries with most aesthetic procedures being conducted in 2015. These statistics signify potential opportunities for companies in the global dermatology devices market.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global dermatology devices market are Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Lumenis, Ltd., Cynosure Inc., Syneron Candela Ltd., Avita Medical Ltd., Alma Lasers, Ltd., Lutronics Corporation, Beijing Toplaser Technology Co. Ltd., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., and Cutera, Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Dermatology Devices Market, By Product Type: Microdermabrasion Devices RF Devices Lasers

Global Dermatology Devices Market, By Application: Vascular Lesions Scar Removal Tattoo removal Hair removal Wrinkle Removal Acne Treatment Skin Rejuvenation Pore Reduction

Global Dermatology Devices Market, By End User: Hospitals Specialty Dermatology Clinics Private Clinics

Global Dermatology Devices Market, By Region: North America By Product Type: Microdermabrasion Devices RF Devices Lasers By Application: Vascular Lesions Scar Removal Tattoo removal Hair removal Wrinkle Removal Acne Treatment Skin Rejuvenation Pore Reduction By End User: Hospitals Specialty Dermatology Clinics Private Clinics By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Product Type: By Application: By End User: By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Product Type: By Application: By End User: By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Product Type: By Application: By End User: By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Product Type: By Application: By End User: By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Product Type: By Application: By End User: By Country: South Africa Central Africa North Africa

