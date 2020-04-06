Dental Sterilization Market Is Expected To Exhibit A Growth Rate Of 6.90% Over 2017-2023 | Prevention of Infection to Drive Global Dental Sterilization Industry

The dental industry is vast with clinics mushrooming due to the abundance of dentists and an array of instruments for surgery and diagnosis. Dental sterilization is a vital part of the routine of dentists to ensure the instruments are void of bacteria and other infections. The global dental sterilization market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) comprises drivers, challenges, trends, and opportunities for the period of 2017 to 2023 (forecast period).

Dental Sterilization Market Scope

The global dental sterilization market is set to showcase a CAGR of 6.90% over the forecast period. It can reach a value of USD 1.5 billion by 2023. It stood at USD 1.1 billion in 2017.

High prevalence of dental diseases is the primary driver of the market. For instance, dental caries is one of the common dental diseases and affects 90% of school children in the U.S. This can be credited to sugar-rich diets of consumers and lack of traditional teeth strengthening factors. Consumption of fast foods is one of the major drivers of the market. Rise in dental surgeries and technological breakthroughs in diagnosis of infectious diseases can influence market demand.

Emergence of dental clinics and establishment of facilities dedicated to tooth care can fuel market growth exponentially. Rising cases of dental diseases can fuel its growth and drive the demand for dental sterilization. Efforts taken by governments for introducing practices for sterilization and prevention of cross-infection will bode fruit in the coming years. Government campaigns advocating the use of reimbursement for dental care providers can see a rise in the sales of equipment. Moreover, development of antimicrobial techniques for cleaning and disinfection can encourage sales till 2023.

Dental Sterilization Market Segmentation

The global dental sterilization market report is segmented by product and end use.

By product, the global dental sterilization market is segmented into instruments, consumables, and accessories. Instruments comprise cleaning and disinfectant equipment, sterilization equipment, and packaging. Similarly, accessories encompass lubrication and cleaning solutions, packaging accessories, surface disinfectants, and packaging disinfectants. Of these, the instruments segment is likely to remain the dominant contributor to the global dental sterilization market over the forecast period.

By end use, it is segmented into hospitals, dental laboratories, and others. Hospitals are likely to remain the leading segment, remaining a larger contributor to the global dental sterilization market than dental laboratories and others.

Dental Sterilization Market Regional Analysis

Regionally, the global dental sterilization market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America is likely to retain its status as the leader in the global dental sterilization market throughout the forecast period. The large consumer base prioritizing on oral health, awareness of individuals pertaining to healthcare, reimbursement policies covering dental procedures, and expendable income levels are major drivers of the regional market. Sterilization equipment offered to dentists and oral health experts are likely to bode well for the global dental sterilization market.

APAC can experience a strong growth rate during the assessment period owing to improving healthcare in developing economies in the region. Medical tourism and awareness of citizens of the importance of oral health can augur favorably for the regional market. Establishment of dental clinics and hospitals can trigger the demand for dental sterilization equipment.

In RoW, Latin America can witness a moderate adoption rate of products. The expendable income levels of patients, economic growth, and investment of companies in the region can fuel the global dental sterilization market demand.

Competitive Outlook

A-Dec, Scican, BMT Medical Technology, W&H, Planmeca Group, Nakanishi, Premier Dental, Matachana Group, Midmark, Hu-Friedy, Crosstex, Getinge, Tuttnaue, Dentsply Sirona, and Danaher are major players of the global dental sterilization market.

