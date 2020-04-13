Dental Lasers Market Size Worth USD 2.3 Billion | 5.2% CAGR By 2023

Dental Lasers Market Analysis

The Dental Lasers Market size is likely to touch USD 2.3 billion at a 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2017- 2023), says Market Research Future (MRFR). Dental lasers, simply put, are devices that produce a beam of light used for shaping or removing tissue in dental treatment procedures.

Short and painless dental surgeries are done through dental lasers. Shorter procedure time, decreased use of anaesthesia, and less post-operative pain, morbidity, and bleeding are the key benefits of dental lasers. The use of CO2 dental lasers, prevention of third molar development using dental lasers, and tooth regeneration are some of the latest dental lasers market trends.

Request Free Sample Copy at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7375

Dental Lasers Market Dynamics

Numerous factors are adding to the dental lasers market share. Such factors, as stated by the latest MRFR report, include rapidly growing geriatric population, technological advancements, the increasing incidence of oral diseases, preference for non-invasive procedures, and rising preference of patients towards dental tourism. Additional factors adding to the dental lasers market growth include expanding middle-class population, low cost of laser treatment in comparison to conventional dental surgeries, increasing oral hygiene awareness, rising instances of periodontics, gingivitis, and caries, and changing lifestyles.

On the contrary, lack of knowledge, high cost of dental lasers, and poor reimbursement policies are the factors that may limit the dental lasers market growth over the forecast period.

Dental Lasers Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future Report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the dental lasers market based on end users, application, and product.

By product, the dental lasers market is segmented into all tissue dental lasers and soft tissue dental lasers. Soft tissue dental lasers are again segmented into Nd:YAG laser systems, CO2 laser systems, and diode lasers systems. All tissue dental lasers are again segmented into Er,Cr: YSGG laser systems, and Er:YAG laser systems. Of these, soft tissue dental lasers will lead the market over the forecast period for the increasing prevalence of soft tissue diseases, especially periodontal diseases and gingivitis.

By application, the dental lasers market is segmented into periodontics, peri-implantitis, implantology, oral surgery, endodontic treatment, and others. Of these, periodontics will dominate the market over the forecast period. It is predicted to grow at a high CAGR.

By end users, the dental lasers market is segmented into academic & research organizations, ambulatory surgical units, and hospitals and clinics.

Dental Lasers Market Regional Outlook

By region, the global dental lasers market covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, North America is predicted to spearhead the market over the forecast period for the high healthcare expenditure and the increasing incidence of dental diseases. Besides, the presence of developed economies such as Canada and the US are also adding market growth.

The global dental lasers market in Europe will hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. Factors adding to the global dental lasers market in the region include rising penetration of industry players, support from the government for the dental sector, and increasing dental healthcare expenditure.

The global dental lasers market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period for the rapidly developing dental industry, growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, increasing awareness, and growing geriatric population.

The global dental lasers market in the MEA is predicted to have a small share over the forecast period for inadequate advanced healthcare facilities, less expenditure on healthcare, and low per capita income.

Dental Lasers Market Key Players

Key players profiled in the global dental lasers market report include Zolar Technology & MFG. Co. Inc., The Yoshida Dental MFG. Co., Ltd., Syneron Dental Lasers-Syneron Medical Ltd., Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Fotona D.D., Danaher Corporation- Kavo Dental GmbH, Convergent Dental, Inc., Cao Group, Inc., Biolase, Inc., and Amd Lasers.

Browse More Details at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/dental-lasers-market-7375

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com