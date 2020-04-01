Dental Cement Market Size, Share, Trends | Industry Report, 2019-2025

Dental Cement Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025- Increasing advances in dental materials technology, significant growth in esthetic dentistry and rising burden of oral disorders are the key factors fuelling the growth of the dental cement Market

Dental Cement Market is valued at USD 813.50 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1361.98 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.64% over the forecast period.

Dental cement refers as a substance that hardens to act as a base, liner, filling material & prostheses to tooth structure. It possesses many desirable characteristics that they are used in 40 to 60% of all restorations. Dental Cement works by producing resistance and retention when compressed and also form a chemical bond. Dental cements contain combination of materials such as zinc phosphate, zinc oxide and eugenol, polycarboxylate and glass ionomer cements (GICs). Currently, glass ionomer and resin are the most used cements which are adhere to the dentin for full-coverage restorations. Dental cements are created to retain restorations, appliances and long-lasting position in the oral environment. Certain dental cements are used to restore dental work, while other are used to create original dental work.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report @ https://industrystatsreport.com/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=12744&RequestType=Sample

Dental cement market is segmented on the basis of product type, material type, application and by region. Based on product type the market is segmented into temporary cements and permanent cements. On the basis of material type the market is divided into glass ionomers, zinc oxide eugenol, zinc phosphate, polycarboxylate, composite resins and others. Based on application the market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, dental ambulatory surgical centers, dental academic and research institutes.

The regions covered in this dental cement market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Dental Cement market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Dental Cement Market Reports–

Key players of the dental cement market are 3M, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, SHOFU Dental GmbH, BISCO, Inc., SDI Limited, DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische GmbH, Medental International, Inc., FGM Produtos Odontológicos, Kerr Corporation, Dental Technology Group, Inc., GC India Dental, The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited, Prime Dental Products Pvt. Ltd, Indigodental GmbH, DETAX Ettlingen, Hoffmann Dental Manufaktur and Shandong Huge Dental Material Corporation and others.

3M Announced New 3M Oral Care Organization

On August 20, 2015; 3M announced the formation of new 3M Oral Care Organization to increase customer relevance combining the former 3M ESPE Dental and 3M Unitek Orthodontics into a single union. This newly created 3M Oral Care division build using advanced technologies to provide a continuum of oral care solutions for dentists and orthodontists.

Request for Methodology @ https://industrystatsreport.com/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=12744&RequestType=Methodology

Dental Cement Market Dynamics:

Increasing advances in dental materials technology, significant growth in esthetic dentistry and rising burden of oral disorders are the key factors supporting the growth of dental cement market within the forecast period. According to world health organization, reported that oral diseases affect nearly 3.5 billion people with over 530 million children suffer from dental caries of primary teeth. From the past years, newly formulated dental cement is increasingly developing to achieve better performance compared to the traditional cement. Furthermore, increasing demand for esthetic and bonding restorations is another driving factor of this market. Dental cement is an important key substance to achieve a successful restoration and helps in increasing the chances of long-term success of the restoration. However, oral treatment is relatively expensive and ideal dental cement must able to meet the basic mechanical and handling requisites such as compatibility to the tooth and tissue, compressive strength, low solubility in oral fluids and low cost may obstruct the growth of this market.

North America is expected to dominate the Dental Cement Market

North America is expected to dominate the dental cement market due to the rising expenditure on dental care, well established healthcare faculties and rising disposable income. Oral health is a general health issue in the United States. Annual spending on oral healthcare in the USA is approximately USD 110 billion. In 2017, people with aged 65 and over 29.2% had dental insurance and around 65.6% had a dental visit in the 12 months. Asia pacific is emerging as the fastest growing region due to rising improvements in clinical techniques and growing oral diseases. For example; Oral cancer is among the most common cancers and ranks as the 3rd most common in South Asia.

Key Benefits for Dental Cement Market Reports –

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Buy Now @ https://industrystatsreport.com/Buy/Create/12744/Buy/SingleUser

Dental Cement Market Segmentation –

By Product:

Temporary Cements

Permanent Cements

By Material:

Glass Ionomers

Zinc Oxide Eugenol

Zinc Phosphate

Polycarboxylate

Composite Resins

Others

By End Users:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Dental Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dental Academic and Research Institutes

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

About us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at alan@brandessenceresearch.biz

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.biz