Covid-19 Test Kits Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Opportunities and Research Development Report to 2025

Laboratory testing for SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2) includes methods that detect the presence of virus and those that detect antibodies produced in response to infection. As of 21st March 2020, the CDC recommends RT-PCR for initial screening. The presence of viruses is generally confirmed by RT-PCR, which detects the coronavirus’ RNA. This test detects only the RNA of the SARS-CoV-2 and is used to confirm very recent or active infections. Detection of antibodies (serology) can be used both for diagnosis and population surveillance. Antibody tests show how many people have had the disease, including those whose symptoms were minor or who were asymptomatic. An accurate mortality rate of the disease and the level of herd immunity in the population can be determined from the results of this test. Due to limited testing, as of March 2020 no countries had reliable data on the prevalence of the virus in their population. So, due to rising prevalence of patient against testing of viral disease the demand for Covid-19 test kits will increases over the period of time.

Covid-19 Test Kits market report is segmented based on kit type, specimen type, end-users and by regional & country level. Based upon kit type, Covid-19 test kits market is classified into equipment and extraction kits, rRT-PCR test kits and Reagents9. Based upon specimen type, Covid-19 test kits market is classified into nasopharyngeal swab, oropharyngeal swab, nasal swab and others. Based upon end-user, Covid-19 test kits market is classified into pathology centers, pharmacy stores, clinics, hospitals and others.

Covid-19 Test Kits market report covers prominent players like QIAGEN, Quidel Corporation, Roche Holding AG, Hologic, Inc., Primerdesign Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Cosara Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, AlphaBiolabs Ltd. Cepheid Inc., and others.

Abbott Received FDA Emergency Use Authorization and Launches Test to Detect Novel Coronavirus

March 18th, 2020; Abbott announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the company’s molecular test for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Abbott is immediately shipping 150,000 Abbott Real-time SARS-CoV-2 EUA tests to existing customers in the U.S. The tests are used on the company’s m2000 Real-time System. Abbott will be working with health systems and government authorities to deploy additional m2000 systems where they are needed.

Rapid outbreak of highly infectious acute respiratory disease COVID-19 at global level and continuous growth in number of patients suffering from COVID-19 boost the growth of market. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), as of 26th March 2020; 462, 684 confirmed coronavirus cases were recorded with 20,834 deaths globally. The outbreak of coronavirus pandemic has brought a revolution in the medical industry. Companies across the globe have been engaged in developing instruments and kits that carry the potential of detecting coronavirus in an individual, contributing towards a prolific rise in the growth of the COVID-19 detection kits market. For instance; Bione has developed India’s first ever home detection kit for coronavirus. The Bengaluru-based genetic and microbes testing services have gained traction globally owing to its novel innovation of home-based detection test which has received approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research. Moreover, shortage of coronavirus test related supplies such as RT-PCR instruments, swabs and virus control samples to control the coronavirus are projected to impact the global COVID-19 test kit market.

North America is dominating the Covid-19 Test Kits market with the potential rate in terms of revenue due to the high number of infected patients from novel coronavirus. As per the current data i.e. on March 31st, 2020; the U.S. recorded 180,789 of infected cases. According to world economic forum, the U.S. now has the highest coronavirus-related death toll in the world, passing Italy. The country has recorded more than 20,000 deaths since the start of the outbreak.

By Kit Type:

Equipment and Extraction Kits

rRT-PCR Test Kits

Reagents9

By Specimen Type:

Nasopharyngeal swab

Oropharyngeal swab

Nasal swab

Others

By End-User:

Pathology Centre

Pharmacy Store

Clinics

Hospitals

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Brazil,

Argentina

Columbia

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

