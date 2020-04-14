COVID-19: A Pandemic Outbreak

Covid-19 is an infectious disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The first ever human encounter of the virus was reported in December 2019 in Wuhan City of China. The virus responsible for the cause of the disease is named severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). This nomenclature was chosen owing to the fact that the virus is genetically related to a type of coronavirus responsible for the SARS outbreak, which occurred in 2003. The Covid-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), on March 11, 2020. The outbreak has spread in over 199 countries and territories across the globe. As per the WHO, till March, 30, 2020, there were a total of 722,196 positive cases of coronavirus COVID-19 and 33,976 deaths worldwide.

This virus causes respiratory illness among patients. According to the WHO, most common symptoms of Covid-19 include fever, tiredness, and dry cough. In addition, other symptoms of the disease include shortness of breath, sore throat, aches and pains, and diarrhea in few cases, as well as nausea or a runny nose. Moreover, this infection may spread from one person to other person viasaliva droplets or discharge from nose, when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The time from exposure of a person to Covid-19 to onset of symptoms is generally between two to fourteen days, with an average of five days. In addition, there has been no medicine or vaccine developed so far to treat the disease, but efforts to develop the same are underway. However, drugs such as chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, remdesivir, and few antiviral drugs are being used to cure the symptoms of the disease.

Moreover, significant ongoing researches are being conducted across the globe to develop rapid diagnosis test kits against Covid-19. Many leading as well small players are focusing toward the development of diagnosis kits that can verify coronavirus infection in its early stage. For instance, on March 12, 2020, Roche Diagnostics, a subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, a Swiss multinational healthcare company, received the U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization for its novel coronavirus diagnostic test kit-Cobas SARS-CoV-2. The test focuses to detect the RNA of SARS-CoV-2 virus in swab samples that are collected by healthcare providers from a patient’s throat or nose. In addition, another American company, Cepheid has developed an automated molecular diagnostic test for qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2, which has been approved by the U.S. FDA. The test uses the Xpert Xpress Flu/RSV cartridge technology in which multiple regions of a viral genome are targeted. The test can diagnose coronavirus in around 45 minutes with less than a minute taken for sample preparation. Nevertheless, small companies such as Mylab, India, have developed coronavirus (Covid-19) diagnostic test kits that use reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) technology for disease diagnosis. The testing kit has been commercially approved by the Indian FDA/Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).RT PCR has proved to be the most used technique for the diagnosis of Covid-19 so far and is considered as the gold standard for diagnosis of the new virus infections. However, few companies are also focusing toward development of rapid immunoassay diagnosis test cassettes or strips. For instance, Sure Screen Diagnostics, UK have developed COVID-19 rapid test cassette, which is able to identify a patient’s response to coronavirus after the onset of infection and gives a qualitative result within 10 minutes.

