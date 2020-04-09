Coronary Stent Market Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2025

Coronary Stent Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2018-2025. Rising prevalence of coronary artery diseases (CAD) is driving the growth of Coronary Stent market.

Coronary Stent Market is valued at USD 7871.12 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 10487.93 Million by 2025 with the CAGE of 4.90% over the forecast period.

Scope of Coronary Stent Market-

Coronary Stent (CS) is also known as cardiac stent, an expandable tubular metallic device which is introduced into the coronary arteries that demonstrate atherosclerosis disease. Basically, there are two types of stents such as bare metal stents and stents coated with medication. It is used to treat narrowed or blocked coronary arteries. It also can be wont to improve blood flow immediately following a attack. Usually, made of metal mesh, doctors put into arteries in a procedure called a percutaneous coronary intervention or angioplasty. Doctors can insert one during a nonsurgical, a coronary angioplasty and minimally invasive procedure. The device is designed to support artery walls, keep artery open and improve blood flow to heart. Stenting has a positive impact on quality of life. The combination of angioplasty and stenting can be a lifesaver, especially when performed right after a heart attack. It can also improve symptoms of heart disease, such as chest pain (angina) and shortness of breath.

Global Coronary Stent market report is segmented on the basis of product type, design type, mechanism type, end user type and by regional & country level. Based on product type global Coronary Stent market is classified as dual therapy stent (DTS), bare metal stent (BMS), drug eluting stent (DES), absorbable stent and bio-engineered stent.Based upon design type, global coronary stentsmarket is classified as slotted, coiled and modular designs. Based upon material type, global Coronary Stent market is classified asstainless steel, titanium, cobalt-chromium alloy, tantalum alloy, polymer and others. Based upon mechanism type, global Coronary Stent market is classified as self-expanding stents and balloon stents. Based upon end user type, global coronary stentsmarket is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and cardiac catheterization laboratories and specialty clinics.

The regions covered in this Coronary Stent market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of image-based cytometer is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players Coronary Stent Market Reports-

Global Coronary Stent market report covers prominent players like Abbott Laboratories, Cardinal Health, Cook, C. R. Bard, Inc, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Vascular Concepts Limited, Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biosensors International Group Ltd, Biotronik Se & Co., Braun Melsungen Ag, Terumo Corporation, Stentys Sa and among Others.

Abbott’s Xience Sierra Stent Receives FDA Approval

News: MAY 25, 2018, Abbott received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Xience Sierra, the newest generation of the company’s Xience everolimus-eluting coronary stent system. Design innovations in XienceSierra include a thinner profile, increased flexibility, longer lengths and small diameters. The new stent and delivery system were specifically developed for the treatment of complex cases, including people with multiple or totally blocked vessels.

Global Coronary Stent Market Dynamics –

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, improved patient outcomes, growing awareness about the risks of coronary diseases are the major key drivers for the growth of the global Coronary Stent market. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, coronary heart disease is the most common type of heart disease, died 365,914 peoples. Moreover, the geriatric population is more liable to different chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases will increase growth ofCoronary Stent market. As per CDC, about 18.2 million adults age 20 and older havecoronary artery disease (CAD). Moreover, the increasing initiatives by the government such as reimbursement policies are majorly responsible for the continuous growth of the global Coronary Stent market. However, according to study, for patients without health insurance, total costs are typically USD 11,000- USD 41,000 or more, depending on the type of stent and length of hospital stay and the implantation procedure further costs from about USD 30,000 to USD 100,000. Therefore, high costs of stents are the major factor restraining the growth of global Coronary Stent market. Additionally, technological advancements and untapped market may generate new opportunities in forecast period.

Coronary Stent Market Regional Analysis –

North America is expected to dominate the Coronary Stent market with highest market share due to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and changing lifestyles. According to the American Heart Association, Coronary heart condition is that the leading cause (45.1 percent) of deaths due to disorder within the US for the year 2017. Coronary heart disease accounts for 1 in 7 deaths in the US, died over 360,000 people annually. About 2,200 Americans die of disorder every day, a mean of 1 death every 40 seconds.

Europe is second largest market for Coronary Stent and is growing due to presence of key players in stent manufacturing and increased growth in research and development activities.

Asia Pacific Coronary Stent market is witnessed with strong growth rate majorly due large population rate, growing prevalence of cardiac diseases, rising adoption of advanced technologies. In the Asia-Pacific region, many countries are attaining economic development, and as this region undergoes a transition to a Western lifestyle, living more sedentary lives and consuming foods with higher energy and fat, cardiovascular disease is increasing. According to American Heart Association, in 2016, among NH Asians, CVD caused the deaths of 11,023 males and 10,672 females. Moreover, initiatives from the government such as imposing a price capping are helping in expanding the market’s growth scenarios in this region. India has capped prices of coronary stents, and this may be a key factor fueling demand within the end of the day. These factors will helps the Coronary Stent market within the Asia Pacific to emerge because the fastest growing region.

Coronary Stent Market Segmentation –

By Product Type

Dual Therapy Stent (DTS)

Bare Metal Stent (BMS)

Drug Eluting Stent (DES)

Absorbable Stent

Bio-engineered Stent

By Design Type

Slotted

Coiled

Modular designs

By Material Type

Stainless Steel

Titanium

Cobalt-Chromium Alloy

Tantalum Alloy

Polymer

Others

By Mechanism Type

Self-Expanding Stents

Balloon Stents

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

Specialty Clinics

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Brazil,

Argentina

Columbia

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

