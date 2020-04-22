Cell Viability Assays Market Size Is Projected to Grow at a 9.2% CAGR By 2023

Cell Viability Assays Market Analysis

The Cell Viability Assays Market size is likely to grow at a 9.2% CAGR between 2018- 2023, reveals the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Cell viability assay, simply put, is a technique used to determine viable cells in the culture. Stem cell research, drug discovery and development, clinical and diagnostic applications, and others are the key cell viability assay applications.

Numerous factors are adding to the cell viability assays market growth. Such factors, as revealed by the latest MRFR report, include increasing emphasis on timely disease diagnosis, growing need for cell-based assays in R&D, availability of funds for cell-based research, and rising focus to develop cell-based therapeutics. Besides, the rising prevalence of infectious and chronic ailments is also adding market growth.

On the contrary, the high cost of instruments and lack of professionals to run such instruments are factors that may limit the cell viability assays market growth over the forecast period.

Cell Viability Assays Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future Report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the cell viability assays market based on products, end user, cell type, and applications.

By application, the cell viability assays market is segmented into stem cell research, drug discovery and development, clinical and diagnostic applications, and others. Of these, the drug discovery and development segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By cell type, the cell viability assays market is segmented into microbial cells, human cells, and animal cells. Of these, human cells will dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on end users, the cell viability assays market is segmented into academic and research institutes, hospital and diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others. Of these, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies will have a major share in the market over the forecast period.

By products, the cell viability assays market is segmented into instruments and consumables. Consumables are again segmented into reagents, microplates, and assay kits. Assay kits are again segmented into tetrazolium reduction assay kits, resazurin cell viability assays kits, calcein-am cell viability assays kits, and others. Tetrazolium assay kits are again segmented into MTT assay kits & other tetrazolium assay kits. Instruments are again segmented into spectrophotometers, flow cytometers, cell imaging and analysis systems, and automated cell counters.

Cell Viability Assays Market Regional Analysis

By region, the global cell viability assays market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will dominate the market over the forecast period. Factors propelling the cell viability assays market growth in the region include growing healthcare expenditure, increasing cases of chronic and infectious diseases, and the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector.

The cell viability assays market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period for the increasing healthcare expenditure and rising incidence of chronic diseases.

The cell viability assays market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period. Factors propelling the cell viability assays market growth in the region include increasing expenditure in the healthcare sector, and the rising number of genomics, proteomics, and stem cell research activities.

The cell viability assays market in the MEA will have a small share over the forecast period. The major market share will be held by the Middle East for the growing initiatives by the government for the healthcare sector and the presence of a well-established healthcare sector in the region.

Cell Viability Assays Market Key Players

Leading players profiled in the cell viability assays market report include PerkinElmer, Biotek Instruments, Creative Bioarray, Abcam plc, Biotium, Promega Corporation, Becton Dickinson & Company, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

