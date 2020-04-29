CBD Hemp Oil Market Size 2020, Global Industry Analysis with Top Companies – Cannoid, Elixinol, Folium Biosciences, Gaia Botanicals, PharmaHemp, ENDOCA

Market Research Future recently presented Global CBD Hemp Oil Market study with detailed review, portraying about the Product/Industry Scope and expounds market outlook and status to 2023.

CBD Hemp Oil Market overview

CBD Hemp Oil is the oil processed from cannabis and associated compounds, having many health benefits such as boosting cognitive abilities, anti-inflammatory properties, pain relief, treatment of cancer symptoms, reduction of anxiety and depression, among others. There are 104 chemical compounds found in cannabis plants, where CBD is the second most effective cannabinoid that has been the matter of study for the scientific community and the media.

There are a variety of benefits related to CBD hemp oil and all these properties are making it a popular product among the customers. CBD is a non-psychoactive compound that has a number of advantages that help in the treatment of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer and others. Hemp oil also has the potential for treating topical skin problems such as acne, a highly prevalent skin problem and has many different treatment options.

The global CBD Hemp oil market report presents a wide variety of health applications that will significantly improve the global health market in the coming years. With the increased cases of depression, among the youngsters the hemp oil market is expanding and new opportunities for the key players are arising due to it. The potential scope of applications for CBD is extensive and the derived products are proving beneficial in easing the symptoms for a number of ailments, which is propelling the growth of the global CBD hemp oil market.

CBD Hemp Oil Market segmentation

The global CBD Hemp Oil market report showcases a detailed overview of the share and size of the product market for the forecast period till 2023. Many micro and macro-economic factors are influencing the CBD market. There has been an in-depth analysis based on the product types that includes:

Spray

Tinctures

Vape oils

Others

There are extensive treatment applications that are dominating the global market that is classified as:

Diabetes

Neurological disorders

Mood disorders

Pain relief

Fibromyalgia

Others

Further, on the basis of the distribution channels, the global CBD Hemp oil market can be divided into:

Retail pharmacies

E-commerce websites

Medical marijuana dispensaries

Hospital pharmacies

Others

CBD Hemp Oil Market Regional analysis

The global analysis of the CBD hemp oil market has been done and the regions covered include Latin America, Europe, North America, South and Central America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The research activities are actively involved and the potential scope of the applications are offering to expand and integrate the growth of CBD hemp oil in the coming years. The CBD market has grown at a worldwide level and the aggressive marketing strategies are being adopted by the key players to play a major role in the growth of the global CBD hemp oil market. The development of novel products in the CBD market will also play an essential role in boosting the market for CBD hemp oil.

CBD Hemp Oil Market Players Covered

Cannoid

Elixinol

Folium Biosciences

Gaia Botanicals

Canopy Growth Corporation

PharmaHemp

ENDOCA

Medical Marijuana

NuLeaf Naturals

CBD American Shaman

Aphria Inc.

Isodiol

Aurora Cannabis

and others are the key players for CBD hemp oil market.

CBD Hemp Oil Industry news

GW Pharmaceuticals has announced that the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has granted permission to the request of the company for descheduling Epidiolex, a cannabis-based drug, from the federal list of controlled substances. Epidiolex is the only FDA-approved cannabis-derived product, for curing epilepsy in some cases and reducing tremors.

