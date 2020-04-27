CBD (Cannabidiol) Market Growth Analysis 2020, Global Demand, Size Estimation, Price, Regional Demand with Top Companies – Aphria Inc., Folium Biosciences, Freedom Leaf Inc, CBD Health Solutions LLC

CBD (Cannabidiol) Market Overview:

Global cannabidiol or CBD market size is all set to score a massive growth with 125.58% CAGR during the forecast period covering 2019 to 2026. Market Research Future (MRFR) has identified several aspects that can be used later to understand market movements in the coming years.

Growing funding for the research and development sector, a better acceptance of the product in the healthcare industry, hike in the inclusion of the product in the food and beverage sector, and others are expected to set the market on a profitable track. However, in some countries, the laws are still putting up resistance due to which the growth may lack the edge.

CBD (Cannabidiol) Market Segmentation:

The global market for CBD has been segmented on the basis of form, route of administration, product, application, source, and end user. These segments are expected to provide insights that are backed by factors and figures. Such an efficient segmentation is expected to boost the strategy-making process of the market.

By form, the report concentrates on segments like solid and liquid. The solid segment comprises CBD wax, capsule/soft gel, CBD crystals, hash, and others. The liquid form comprises tincture, cream, e-liquid, CBD oil, and others. The CBD oil segment is getting substantial market traction. It has substantial medicinal purposes owing to which its market contribution is superior. The e-liquid segment is getting good tailwinds from cigarettes and vaporizers.

By route of administration, the global market for CBD comprises tincture, capsules, inhalation, and aerosol spray. The inhalation segment depends on smoke or vapor. The capsules segment has huge potential.

By product, the global report on the CBD includes food grade and therapeutic grade. The therapeutic grade segment is getting traction due to its rising demand from the healthcare industry.

By application, the report on the CBD market comprises diabetes, fibromyalgia, protein bars, neurogenerative disorder, and energy drinks. Its inclusion in treatment for the neurogenerative disorder is getting better traction.

By source, the global market report on CBD includes organic and inorganic. The organic segment is getting a better thrust for its higher impact.

By end user, the global CBD market has been segmented into healthcare and food & beverage. The healthcare sector is getting significant tailwinds from various research sectors.

CBD (Cannabidiol) Market Regional Analysis:

The Americas are expected to dominate the global CBD market. This is primarily due to the presence of the US and Canada. Canada is one of the nations to start legalizing the use of CBD. In the US, several states have already implemented decriminalization procedures for the CBD. Its growing inclusion in the healthcare sector is providing a better scope to the market for growth. In Europe, countries like the Netherlands, Belgium, and France have a lenient way of treating CBD. Also, the use of it in healthcare research activities is growing due to which better revenue generation is possible.

CBD (Cannabidiol) Market Competitive Landscape:

The global market for CBD is expecting a strong thrust from companies like Freedom Leaf, Inc, Aphria Inc., Folium Biosciences, CBD Health Solutions, LLC, Green Roads of Florida, LLC, CV Sciences, Inc, ENDOCA, Isodiol International Inc, Canopy Growth Corporation, Medical Marijuana, Inc., Elixinol Global Limited, and others. These companies have devised their own strategies to impact the market and gain favorable winds from various factors that would help them in growth.

CBD (Cannabidiol) Industry News:

In March 2020, researchers from the University of Southern Denmark revealed that the cannabis compound cannabidiol (CBD) possibly acts as a helper compound to provide thrust to the function of the antibiotics against Gram-positive bacteria, which is known as drug-resistant. This would increase the intake of CBD in the healthcare industry to make drugs more effective.

