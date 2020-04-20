Breathing Disorders Treatment Market to Grow at 7.5% CAGR by 2025, Americas Dominated the Global Market

Global Breathing Disorders Treatment Market Research Report 2020, Size, Growth, Share and Industry Analysis By Drug Type (Antibiotics, Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug [NSAIDS], Cough Suppressant, Nasal Decongestant and others), Indication (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Asthma, Allergic Rhinitis, Pulmonary Hypertension, Cystic Fibrosis (CF), Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and others), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Retail Pharmacies and Online Pharmacies) and by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2025

Breathing Disorders Treatment Market Analysis

The global breathing disorders treatment market is likely to grow at a 7.5% CAGR between 2019- 2025, reveals the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Breathing disorders affect the lungs as well as other parts of the respiratory system. Such breathing disorders include chest congestion, asthma, and chronic sinusitis. Nasal decongestant, cough suppressant, non-steroid anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), antibiotics, and others are the different drugs used to treat breathing disorders.

Various factors are adding to the global breathing disorders treatment market share. These factors, as per the new MRFR report, include the increasing awareness about advanced devices both for diagnostic as well as treatment of respiratory diseases, increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of lung diseases, growing allergic reaction, and increasing incidence of disorders and diseases related to respiratory tracts like IPF, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary hypertension, allergic rhinitis, asthma, COPD, and others.

On the contrary, allergic reactions due to steroids, side effects, and strict government regulations associated with drug launch are factors that may impede the global breathing disorders treatment market growth over the forecast period.

Breathing Disorders Treatment Market Key Players

Notable players profiled in the global breathing disorders treatment market report include

Biogen

Bayer AG

Aurobindo Pharma. Amgen

Reddy’s Laboratories

Novartis AG

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Medtronic plc

Abbott

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

GlaxoSmithKline

AstraZeneca

Breathing Disorders Treatment Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future Report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global breathing disorders treatment market based on end users, indication, and drug class.

By drug class, the global breathing disorders treatment market is segmented into nasal decongestant, cough suppressant, non-steroid anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), antibiotics, and others.

By indication, the global breathing disorders treatment market is segmented into idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis (CF), asthma, allergic rhinitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and others.

By end user, the global breathing disorders treatment market is segmented into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, clinics, and hospitals.

Breathing Disorders Treatment Market Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global breathing disorders treatment market report covers the recent trends and growth opportunities across Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period. Factors adding to the global breathing disorders treatment market in the region include the rising prevalence of heart-related problems, growing geriatric population, and increasing incidence of respiratory disorders. The US is the key contributor in the region for the increasing cases of respiratory diseases in the country.

The global breathing disorders treatment market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. Factors propelling the global breathing disorders treatment market growth in the region include increased pollution, environmental changes, and rising health problems like obesity, stress, hypertension, and changing lifestyle. The growing obesity cases result in hyperventilation and breathing problems to the patient, which in turn increases the need for breathing treatment, thereby boosting the market growth.

The global breathing disorders treatment market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period. Factors adding to the global breathing disorders treatment market growth in the region include the prevalence of asthma in developing cities and countries such as Singapore, Hong Kong, and Japan, growing demand for pharmaceutical products needed to treat wheezing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and other forms of breathing-related disorders.

The global breathing disorders treatment market in the MEA is predicted to have the smallest share over the forecast period for unawareness about upcoming treatment methods in underdeveloped countries, low per capita income, and limited healthcare facilities. The global breathing disorders treatment market, however, is predicted to witness growth for the rising demand for products and increasing hospitals in the Middle East.

Table Of Content



Chapter 1. Report Prologue



Chapter 2. Market Introduction



2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology



3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics



4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

…Continued

