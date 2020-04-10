Bone Growth Stimulators Market Size, Share, Growth Focusing on Top Key Players: Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Medtronic, Wright Medical, Orthofix

Bone Growth Stimulators Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2018-2024. An increase in the patient preference for non-invasive and minimally invasive surgical treatments, procedural aids, the growing geriatric population of orthopedic issues and rising preference of arthritis due to aging and obesity are leading factors contributing to the growth of the market.

Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market is valued at USD 1884.83 million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 2430.66 million by 2025 with the CAGR of 3.70% over the forecast period.

Scope of Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market Report –

According to the medical industry, the patients who sustain broken bones typically will heal these fractures with appropriate treatment that may include casts, realignment and surgery. Occasionally, the bone healing is needed when people require surgical procedures to fuse bones together. Hence, the bone growth stimulation includes the usage of invasive, semi-invasive or non-invasive techniques. Bone growth stimulation is used to aid in the healing process after a fracture or spinal fusion surgery. It also helps in promoting quicker healing in fractures, which take a longer duration to heal by the normal healing process. Bone stimulators are often used to treat nonunion, which are broken bones that fail to heal. The noninvasive electrical bone growth stimulator and noninvasive ultrasound bone growth stimulator are benefits of Texas Medicaid for DME providers when provided in the home setting. An invasive electrical bone growth stimulator is a profit of Texas Medicaid for freestanding and hospital-based ambulatory surgical centers when provided in the outpatient setting. Electrical and ultrasonic bone growth stimulator devices are used for the treatment of orthopedic and neurosurgical conditions and area advantageous for those patients who experiences non-union of a fracture, requires an adjunct to spinal fusion surgery, or experiences congenital pseudarthrosis.

Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market report is segmented on the basis of Product type, Applications, End-user and by regional & country level. Based on product type, global Bone Growth Stimulators Market is classified as the bone growth stimulation devices, electrical bone growth stimulators, implantable bone growth stimulators, ultrasonic bone growth stimulators, bone morphogenetic proteins (BMP), and platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF). Based upon the applications, the market is classified as spinal fusion, maxillofacial and dental and nonunion and union bone fractures. Based upon the end-user, the market is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics and home care.

The regions covered in the global bone growth stimulators market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of clinical decision support system is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market Report-

Global bone growth stimulators market report covers prominent players like Zimmer Biomet, Stryker,Medtronic, Wright Medical Group N.V., Orthofix Holdings, Inc., Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd., Elizur Corporation, Bioventus Ossatec, Benelux BV, IGEA S.p.a.and others.

NEWS:

Zimmer Biomet recalls spinal fusion and long bone stimulators.

Nov 17, 2018: – Zimmer Biomet Inc. has been reported a recall of the EBI Oestrogen Implantable Bone Growth Stimulator, the SpF Plus-Mini Implantable Spinal Fusion Simulator (60 A/W) and the SpF-XL IIb 2/DM Implantable Spinal Fusion Stimulator due to lack of adequate validation and controls to ensure that final products were clean and free from bacteria and chemical residue, which may cause serious side effects for patients. All serial numbers for these products expiring prior to March 31, 2019 are the devices that are affected. The stimulators are used to help heal bone following spinal fusion surgery or fractured long bones in a patient with a health condition or other factors that prevents their body from healing bone on its own. In a press release from the FDA, it was noted health care providers who use these devices and patients who have been implanted with any of these stimulators may be affected by this recall.

Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market Dynamics –

Bone Growth Stimulators market is mainly driven by factors such as the rising incidence of bone and joint disorders, growing demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive surgeries across the globe with others. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) population, the U.S. has highest aging population with the estimated population from 143 million in 2019 to 426 million in 2050 followed by Bone Growth Stimulators Market. The rapidly prolongation of life expectancy in humans, high prevalence of degenerative joint diseases has increased due to growing incidences of pain associated with joint diseases, companies in the bone growth stimulators market are increasing the availability of platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and phototherapy regenerative injection-based therapies. According to Scientific American estimate that the costs for PRP injections can range from $500 to $2,000 doing a PRP injection will first draw blood from the person being treated. One of the major challenges faced by this market is its high amount of costing of these equipment is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth of Adoption & preference of refurbished medical equipment and devices in the developing regions is also expected to restrain the market growth. Accordingly, the emergence of regenerative technologies is contributing toward market growth. Hence, the company in the market for bone growth stimulators is increasing research for the development of stem cell treatments for spinal disorders. Technological innovations have given rise to the development of co surface capacitive electrode architecture in novel personalized electric stimulation systems. The new capacitive electrode architectures are overcoming the limitations of conventional devices and offer greater amount of different stimuli according to varying waveforms. Furthermore, to aid geriatric population, governments across the world have been putting in more efforts to improve health reimbursement policies.

Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market Regional Analysis –

North America currently dominates the market for orphan drugs and is predictable to continue its monopoly for a few more years. In the north American region, the United States holds the largest market share. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in the overall market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the study period due to escalating number of admissions of patients suffering from traumatic injuries, road accidents, spinal injuries, and bone fractures. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), U.S. has highest proportion of geriatric population 40.5 million in 2010 and is expected to reach 89 million by the year 2050. In addition to this rise in population, the prevalence of invasive surgeries associated with them has also risen which is responsible for the growth of the Bone Growth Stimulators market. The Asia Pacific bone growth stimulator market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Rising number road accidents and developing healthcare infrastructure in Asian countries, including China, India, and Indonesia, are major factors contributing to growth in this region.

Key Benefits for Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market Reports–

Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market Segmentation –

Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market: By Product Type

Bone Growth Stimulation Devices

Electrical Bone Growth Stimulators

Implantable Bone Growth Stimulators

Ultrasonic Bone Growth Stimulators

Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP)

Platelet-Derived Growth Factor (PDGF)

Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market: By Applications

Spinal Fusion

Maxillofacial and Dental

Nonunion and Union Bone Fractures

Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market: By End-Use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Home Care

Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market: By Regional & Country Analysis

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

