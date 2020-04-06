Biosensors Market to Reach a Valuation of $35,729.14 Mn by 2025 | MRFR

Biosensor Market Overview:

The global biosensor market is on track to achieve a 9.7% CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. As per the discussion of Market Research Future (MRFR), the global market would cross a valuation of USD 35,729.14 million by 2025. Rising number of diabetic patients, better technological inclusion, change in lifestyle, and others are prominent reasons that would boost the global market. In the food industry, the understanding of food toxicity level is increasingly becoming important, which might boost the market prospect. On the other hand, the agricultural sector is expected to notice the substantial inclusion of this technology.

Biosensor Market Segmentation:

The global biosensor market has been discussed by MRFR in their study on the basis of a detailed segmentation that includes technology, end user, and application. Insights and various market inputs gathered from these segments would help in a detailed understanding of how the market would change its course of action in the coming days. This will help in tactical pursuits.

By technology, the global report on the Biosensor Market can be segmented into thermal biosensors, optical biosensors, electrochemical biosensors, and piezoelectric biosensors.

By end user, the global study on the biosensor market includes home diagnostics, research laboratories, food industry, point of care, and security and biodefense. The point of care testing segment had a market valuation of USD 8,428 million in 2017.

By application, the global report on the market encompasses environmental, food toxicity, industrial process, medical testing, and agricultural testing. Growing eco-awareness is spurring the growth of the environment segment. The food industry would boost the demand in agricultural testing and food toxicity segments.

Biosensor Market Regional Analysis:

North America has a chance to lead the global biosensors market in the coming years, where it would retain its present dominance and increase it manifold. This would happen mainly due to the increasing expenditure in various research-related projects, hike in structural growth of the research facilities, high inclusion of latest technologies, easy acceptance of latest technologies in various sectors, growing interests shown by private players, government initiatives, and others. The US and Canada are two of the leading countries in the region. In Europe, the UK, France, Germany, Russia, and other countries are promoting the market by investing in launching innovations. In Asia Pacific, this growth would be marked by various countries like India, South Korea, Japan, China, Thailand, and others. These countries are either benefiting from their well-acclaimed structures (especially in countries like China and Japan), or they are developing it to accommodate better growth possibilities.

Biosensor Market Competitive Landscape:

The global report on biosensors market includes profiles of several companies like Abbott (US), LifeSensors (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), TiaDoc Technology Corporation (Taiwan), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Nova Biomedical (US), Medtronic (US), Bayer AG (Germany), and i-SENS, Inc (South Korea). These companies are known for their extensive expenditure in developing better marketing strategies to stabilize their market position and eye for growth for both the company and the market. Such detailed planning relies on various tactical moves like mergers, partnerships, innovations, marketing strategies, and other profiling methods. This market is also getting benefits of constant change to inspire by new entrants.

Industry News:

In March 2020, Australian researchers revealed that they had discovered a new, first-of-its-kind technology that will help biosensors monitor various things inside the body. The technology will use the in vivo method to peek into the body and then would emanate signals that can be detected by regular ultrasound scanners. The process would include nanoparticles.

