Bioimplants Market Share Estimated to Reach US$ 115,019.8 Million with an 5.7% CAGR by 2027 – Coherent Market Insights

Global Bio-implants Market, by Product Type (Cardiovascular Implants, Dental Implants, Spinal Bio-implants, Orthopedic Implants, Ophthalmic Implants, and Others), by Material Type (Biomaterial Metal, Ceramic, Alloys, and Polymer), by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), was valued at US$ 73,947.4 million in 2019 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period (2019-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Request PDF Research Report Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3050

This report sample includes

Brief Introduction to the research report.

Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

Top players in the market

Research framework (presentation)

The research methodology adopted by Coherent Market Insights

Increasing product launches and regulatory approvals are expected to drive the bio-implant market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2019, Impulse Dynamics received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its first-in-class Optimizer Smart System, heart implant. The heart implant is designed for the patients with chronic heart failure, who are unable to use pacemaker and standard cardiac resynchronization therapy.

Moreover, in March 2019, Boston Scientific received the CE mark approval from the European Union for its next-generation Watchman FLX anti-stroke implant. The WATCHMAN implant is the most studied left atrial appendage closure device and is used to reduce the risk of stroke for tens of thousands of high-risk patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, who seek an alternative to long-term anticoagulant therapy.

Get This Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3050

Furthermore, key players operating in the market are focusing on adopting inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations, in order to expand their product portfolio and expending their geographical presence. For instance, in September 2018, Johnson & Johnson Medical GmbH acquired spinal implant 3D printing specialist Emerging Implant Technologies (EIT), headquartered in Germany. Following this acquisition, Johnson & Johnson’s orthopedics branch DePuy Synthes strengthened its bio-implant portfolio, which include titanium integrated PEEK technology for minimally invasive spinal surgery.

Browse 32 Market Data Tables and 20 Figures spread through 178 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Bio-implants Market”- Global Forecast to 2027, by Product Type (Cardiovascular Implants, Dental Implants, Spinal Bio-implants, Orthopedic Implants, Ophthalmic Implants, and Others), By Material Type (Biomaterial Metal, Ceramic, Alloys, and Polymer), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)

To know the latest trends and insights prevalent in the bio-implants market Press Release, click the link below: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/press-release/bioimplants-market-2671

Key Takeaways of the Bio-implants Market:

The global bio-implants market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, owing to increasing geriatric population, increasing technological advancements in bio-implants, rising awareness about the cosmetic implants, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Among product type, cardiovascular implants segment is expected hold dominant position in the bio-implants market.For instance, as per the data published by the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council, congenital heart defect affects nearly one out of every 100 infants in the U.S. or about 40,000 children per year. Furthermore, according to the estimates of the American Heart Association, in 2018, cardiovascular diseases accounted for nearly 836,546 deaths in the U.S., which is about 1 of every three deaths in the country.

Among material type, biomaterial metal segment is expected to hold dominant position in the market in 2019. For instance, titanium has been tested and provided a high success rate in both medical and dental procedures. Its versatility set it apart from the zirconia. As a metal, titanium has been the first choice in all forms of bone and plate implant.

Companies operating in the global bio-implants market include Abbott, Dentsply Sirona Plc, Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, B.Braun, Cook Medical, C.R. Bard, Edwards Lifesciences, Wright Medical technology, and Boston Scientific Corporation.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Bio-implants Market, By Product Type: Cardiovascular Implants Dental Implants Spinal Bio-implants Orthopedic Implants Ophthalmic Implants Others

Global Bio-implants Market, By Material Type: Biomaterial Metal Ceramic Alloys Polymer

Global Bio-implants Market, By End User : Hospitals and Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Global Bio-implants Market, By Region: North America By Product Type: Cardiovascular Implants Dental Implants Spinal Bio-implants Orthopedic Implants Ophthalmic Implants Others By Material Type: Biomaterial Metal Ceramic Alloys Polymer By End User : Hospitals and Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Product Type: By Material Type: By End User : By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Product Type: By Material Type: By End User : By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Product Type: By Material Type: By End User : By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Product Type: By Material Type: By End User : By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Product Type: By Material Type: By End User : By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa

Company Profiles Abbott.* Company Overview Bio-implant Portfolio Financial Performance Key Highlights Market Strategies Dentsply Sirona Plc Medtronic Stryker Corporation Zimmer Biomet B.Braun Cook Medical C.R. Bard Edwards Lifesciences Wright Medical technology Boston Scientific Corporation.



About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

U.S. Office:

Name: Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave,

# 3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

US : +1-206-701-6702

UK : +44-020-8133-4027

JAPAN : +050-5539-1737