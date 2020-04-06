“Biodegradable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market” 2020 Overview | Identify Opportunities and Challenges | Size, Share and Industry Analysis by coherentmarketinsights.com

Pharmaceutical packaging materials are used for enclosing pharmaceutical products. These materials entirely cover the pharmaceutical products and provide physical and biological protection during storage, transportation, and distribution. Biodegradable packaging material is eco-friendly which includes paper, plastic, cardboard (recycled), corn starch gelatin, pectin, wheat bran, and others. Packaging material selection is done according to the type of pharmaceutical products, which will provide protection against factors such as environmental, mechanical, and biological. Pharmaceutical packaging is categorized into three types; primary packaging, secondary packaging, and tertiary packaging. Primary packaging has direct contact with product as it is the first layer packaging while, secondary and tertiary provide protection to the product from outside during distribution and supply (logistics).

Global Biodegradable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Drivers

Packaging plays an important role in the pharmaceutical industry as it protects the products from chemical, biological and physical deterioration. Consumption of medicines is increasing owing to rising incidence of chronic diseases, which leads to accumulation of non-biodegradable packaging waste. In order to reduce such waste, it is essential to use biodegradable packaging materials which do not causes harm to the nature. Thus, increasing demand of biodegradable packaging material for reducing waste is expected to drive the global biodegradable pharmaceutical packaging market growth.Key players are focused on technological advancements and development of innovative biodegradable packaging materials, which is expected to boost the global biodegradable pharmaceutical packaging market. For instance, in February 2016, Gerresheimer AG showcased their ecofriendly packaging products, which include containers with green packaging (plastic container made of sugarcane), Duma Combi (tablet packaging container with a separate compartment for the patient information leaflet), and others at Pharmapack 2016 in Paris, France. Moreover, in September 2019, DS Smith PLC received an award for the best ‘Pharmaceutical Packaging Solutions’, by Global Health and Pharma Magazine. DS Smith PLC, offers recyclable plastic and paper pharmaceutical packaging solutions.Stringent regulatory rules and standards have led to the adoption of biodegradable and ecofriendly packaging materials in the pharmaceuticals industry, which is expected to propel the global biodegradable pharmaceutical packaging market growth. For instance, regulatory authorities such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), and Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority (MRHA) ensure that the quality of pharmaceutical packaging materials comply with regulatory standards.Advancements in technologies such as 3D printing is expected to drive demand for biodegradable packaging materials from the industrial sector. 3D printing technology is used for manufacturing packaging materials, which can be easily recycled and reused, such as metals, plastic materials, and rubber. For instance, ‘MultiJet 3D Printer’ is used to make various packaging containers and materials, which are used in pharmaceutical and cosmetology packaging.

Global Biodegradable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Restraints

Major factors restraining the global biodegradable pharmaceutical packaging market growth are high cost of biodegradable packaging material. These materials are made up of organic raw materials which require certain processing to form into a finished packaging material. Also these products are heavy in weight than non-biodegradable material because of more density. So the cost of processing (conversion of raw material into finished packaging material) and cost on the weight basis makes these products more expensive than compared to non-biodegradable materials.

Global Biodegradable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global biodegradable pharmaceutical packaging market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Among region, Europe is expected to drive the global biodegradable pharmaceutical packaging market growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing waste generation. For instance in 2016, according to the European Commission, around 59% of packaging waste is generated from food products , pharmaceuticals products, household goods and other products among which 39.9% of waste includes food packaging and pharmaceutical packaging waste. Increasing demand of biodegradable packaging material to replace with nondegradable packaging material for reducing waste is expected to drive growth of the biodegradable packaging material market in Europe.

Key players such as Berry Plastics Corporation are focused on developing biodegradable packaging materials for industries such as pharmaceutical and others, which is expected to boost the global biodegradable pharmaceutical packaging market growth in North America. For instance in June 2011, Berry Plastics Corporation with the Agricultural Research Service (ARS), has carried out in house research, of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), to create sustainable solutions in packaging using PLA and Sugar Beet Pulp. They are also focusing on innovating more biodegradable packaging material.

Global Biodegradable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global biodegradable pharmaceutical packaging market include Gerresheimer AG, Berry Plastics Corporation, DS Smith PLC, Rengo Co., Ltd., Bemis Company, Inc., Smurfit Kappa, and Amcor PLC.

Global Biodegradable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Taxonomy

By Product Type

Small Molecule

Large Molecule (Biologics)

By Material

Plastic

Paper

Starch

Chitosan

Cellulose

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

