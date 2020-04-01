Bio Decontamination Market To Reach USD 195.7 Million By 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Bio Decontamination market was valued at USD 119.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 195.7 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3%. Bio decontamination signifies providing symptomatic and therapeutic medicines to the patients exposed to biological microorganisms. The bio decontamination is mainly useful in hospitals and laboratories for extreme sterility that will reduce infections. The increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections in various regions are expected to fuel market growth in the future. The growing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies is also expected to drive the industry. The rising in developing economies such as India and China provides the untapped potential to the market, which is expected to fuel the market growth in the forecast period. Moreover, the rising demand for innovative products is significantly anticipated to boost the bio decontamination industry.

The equipment segment held the largest market share owing to the launch of various innovative instruments in the market. Moreover, the portability of these instruments and reduced need for labor could also fuel the market growth. The increasing demand in roof-repairing activities, including a huge application of bio decontamination products in the field of adhesives and automotive, is expected to fuel the market growth. The awareness about newly discovered viruses and the need to decontaminate them is increasing among people and will contribute to dive the bio decontamination industry. The use of Bio decontamination is one of the most cost efficient ways of viral decontamination and hence is highly preferred over other methods. Furthermore, the development of new portable bio contamination devices would further support the bio decontamination market’s growth. However, administrations of different countries have laid down stringent regulations pertaining to the prevention of viral contamination. Therefore, it is expected to hinder the market growth further during the forecast period. Additionally, the extensive lifecycle of bio decontamination equipment may restrict the market growth.

Companies are showcasing their products at international platforms in the bio decontamination market. For instance, in February 2020, Bioquell, an Ecolab solution, showcased their bio decontamination systems in Florida which included various features and were technologically advanced.

In August 2019, Bioquell opened an art technology center at its headquarters in Pennsylvania, US. The new facility showcased a full range of high-performance bio decontamination systems and services.

In 2019, Telstar promoted it innovative technology including ionHP+ bio-decontamination system which has proven to decrease cycle times, reduce process costs and increase time available for process in isolation technology systems, water and pure steam generation and sterilization processes.

In December 2019, Directa Plus which is a manufacturer of graphene nano-platelets based products, announced that they have been awarded a sum of 1 million USD to provide environmental decontamination services on the Trinity – 1X gas project in Block 30 offshore Romania.

In 2017, STERIS Livesciences, global leader in industrial sterilization, launched a VHP DC-A atmospheric pass-through chambers

Key participants in the market include Noxilizer, Inc., STERIS, Zhejiang Tailin Bioengineering Co., Ltd., Wenzhou Weike Biological Laboratory Equipment Co., Ltd., ClorDiSys Solutions Inc., Fedegari Autoclavi SpA, Howorth Air Technology Limited, TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., Ecolab, Inc., and JCE Biotechnology

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Bio Decontamination market on the basis of products and services, type, agent, end use and region:

By Product and Services Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Services

Equipment

Consumables

By Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Chamber Decontamination

Room Decontamination

By Agent Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Nitrogen Dioxide

Hydrogen Peroxide

Chlorine Dioxide

Peracetic Acid

By End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Manufacturing Companies

Life Sciences & Biotechnology Research Organizations

Hospitals & Healthcare Facilities

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

North America S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



