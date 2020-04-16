B. Braun Infusion Pumps with Nebulizers Get FDA Emergency Authorization for COVID-19

Combining infusion pumps with nebulizers has been shown to help deliver nebulized medication to patients suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome. Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA has just issued Emergency Use Authorization for B. Braun’s Perfusor Space Syringe Infusion Pump, Infusomat Space Volumetric Infusion Pump, and Outlook ES Pump systems to deliver nebulized meds into a nebulizer to treat those suffering from COVID-19. The emergency authorization is temporary and intended to apply only to COVID-19 patients during the ongoing pandemic.

Additionally, the FDA has given authorization for paramedics to use B. Braun’s Infusomat Space Volumetric Infusion Pump System, while the company’s Perfusor Space Syringe Infusion Pump System is already cleared for ground transport.

“This authorization allows for an alternative method to administer continuous nebulized medications to patients who are critically ill with COVID-19, many of whom are on ventilation,” said Wes Cetnarowski, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President, Scientific Affairs at B. Braun, in a press release. “As hospitals struggle to cope with the surge of patients suffering from this deadly disease, this action provides another tool for healthcare professionals on the front line to treat some of the most serious cases while helping to protect clinicians by reducing their exposure to infected patients.”

Product pages: Perfusor Space; Infusomat Space; Outlook 400ES

Via: B. Braun