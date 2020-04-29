Avian Influenza Vaccine Market Share, Comprehensive Research Study, Regional Trends, Business Growth, Competitive Landscape and Segmented by Strain & Application

Avian Influenza Vaccine Market Overview

Avian influenza (AI), can be generally termed as Avian Flu or bird flu. Avian Flu is an infectious viral disease that is caused by infected birds. Avian influenza vaccine may include different antiviral medications and generally requires intensive supportive care. Avian Influenza treatment and diagnosis procedures require the identification of the viral strains by different immunological tests. Avian Influenza is a rare and threatening disease that can spread amongst humans. Several pharmaceutical firms are focusing on the development of drugs, vaccines, and antivirals that can further assist healthcare experts in offering better avian Influenza treatment to the patients. These drugs and vaccines would protect patients against all known strains of the influenza virus.

The virus and the Avian influenza disease are considered deadly to most birds, humans and other mammals that catch the H5N1 virus from infected birds. People should consult with their healthcare providers before consuming a particular drug or getting avian influenza treatment. For instance, if the person is suffering from nasal or sinus congestion, then a decongestant Avian influenza treatment can be helpful. Decongestant-based avian flu treatment medications come in nasal or oral spray forms. This form of avian influenza treatment can be offered to lessen swelling in the nasal passageways.

Avian influenza viruses are classified into types based on their pathogenicity. There is an increased probability of risk of transmission of avian influenza among individuals working in poultry farms or travel virus-infected countries, arriving in contact with the infected species or consuming uncooked or raw meat and eggs. Based on the type of drugs, the global avian influenza vaccine market can be segmented into combination treatment, antivirals, steroids, prophylactic antibiotics, immunoglobulin and ribavirin, and other immunosuppressives. Antiviral-based avian influenza treatment can be further segmented into ion channelM2 blockers and neuraminidase inhibitors.

Avian Influenza Vaccine Market Segmentation

The global avian influenza vaccine market can be analyzed on the basis of treatment types, applications, regional markets, and well-established market players. Based on the product types, the global avian influenza vaccine market can be segmented into-

H5

H7

H9

Based on applications, the avian influenza vaccine market can be segmented into-

Chicken

Turkey

Goose & Duck

Hospitals and institutional health centres are expected to be the highest contributing application segment of the avian influenza treatment market. With the growing prevalence of avian influenza and increasing healthcare expenditures, the market players are encouraged to improve their R&D and product innovation strategies to develop more effective drugs for avian influenza treatment.

Avian Influenza Vaccine Market Regional Overview

Based on geography, the g market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The North American avian influenza vaccine market dominates the overall market owing to a surge in public awareness regarding the treatment of rare diseases, growing prevalence of avian influenza among humans and animals, and favourable reimbursement policies. The Asia-Pacific avian influenza vaccine market is expected to witness steady growth in the future, due to rising healthcare expenditures and ongoing advancements and improvements in healthcare and treatment facilities. Growing awareness among consumers regarding avian influenza treatment and favourable government initiatives to promote such treatment procedures are further expected to support the growth of this regional market.

Industry News

With the avian influenza affecting and killing a large number of people annually in the US and posing the bigger threat of global pandemics, researchers at Emory University are about to conduct influenza research with the strong hopes of saving lives of people residing in the US and other foreign countries. This US$15.89 million agreement with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease is expected to enable researchers to perform drug investigation on a candidate into the predefined human testing environment.

