Automated Suturing Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 867.3 Million With CAGR of Approx 5.6% By 2027 | Coherent Market Insights

Automated suturing devices are of two types: reusable automated suturing devices and disposable automated suturing devices. These devices are used in minimally invasive surgeries, open surgeries, and trauma cases.

The global automated suturing devicesis estimated to account for US$ 574.1 Mn in terms of value and 5,293,965 Units in terms of volume by the end of 2019.

Global Automated Suturing Devices Market: Drivers

Increasing development of novel coating for surgical suture is expected to boost growth of the global automated suturing devices market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, researchers from University Medical Center and BG Trauma Center, Germany, reported development of a bioactive suture coating using a modified mRNA that was complexed with Viromer RED and incorporated into a solution of the biodegradable polymer poly-lactide-co-glycolide acid.

Global Automated Suturing Devices Market: Restraints

Lack of awareness regarding automated suturing devices and high cost of products is a major factor hampering growth of the global automated suturing devices market.

Key Takeaways:

The disposable automated suturing devices segment in the global automated suturing devices market was valued at US$ 430.9 in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 703.2 by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to rapid increase in the incidents of accidents, surgeries, heart transplant and organ transplant.

The minimally invasive surgeries segment held dominant position in the global automated suturing devices market in 2018, accounting for 73.9% share in terms of value, followed by open surgeries. The growth of minimally invasive surgeries segment is attributed to increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures along with development of technologically advance product development.

Market Trends

Increasing R&D in automated suturing devices is expected to boost growth of the global automated suturing devices market. For instance, in June 2019, researchers from Federal University of Campina Grande, Brazil, developed chitosan and of N-acetyl-D-glucosamine-loaded chitosan filaments in order to combine the GlcNAc pharmacological properties with the CS biological properties for use as absorbable suture materials.

Key players in the market have segmented their target market on the basis of surgeries and offer value propositions accordingly. For example, EndoEvolution, LLC. majorly offers products for bariatric surgeries, whereas ovidien offers products for laparoscopic hysterectomy.

Global Automated Suturing Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global automated suturing devices market include, Medtronic Plc., Boston Scientific, C. R. Bard, Inc., Apollo Endosurgery, EndoEvolution, LLC, LSI Solutions, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., and SuturTek Inc.

Key DevelopmentsIn December 2019, Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc., a developer and manufacturer of tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, and internal fixation devices, announced acquisition of Biomatlante, a developer of synthetic bone graft technologies.

In September 2019, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Polypropylene Suture-Anchor Assembly for use specifically with the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing Systems.

In June 2018, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. received Special 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System. The OverStitch and OverStitch Sx endoscopic suturing systems allow physicians to place full-thickness sutures from a flexible endoscope in endoscopic surgery.

Segmentation

Automated Suturing Devices Market, By Product Type: Reusable Automated Suturing Devices Disposable Automated Suturing Devices

Automated Suturing Devices Market, By Application: Minimally Invasive Surgeries Open Surgeries Trauma Cases

Automated Suturing Devices Market, By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics

Automated Suturing Devices Market, By Region: North America By Product Type: Reusable Automated Suturing Devices Disposable Automated Suturing Devices By Application Minimally Invasive Surgeries Open Surgeries Trauma Cases By End-User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics By Country: U.S Canada Latin America By Product Type: By Application By End-User By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Product Type: By Application By End-User By Country: Germany U.K France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Product Type: By Application By End-User By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Product Type: By Application By End-User By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Product Type: By Application By End-User By Country: South Africa Central Africa North Africa

Company Profiles Medtronic Plc.* Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Strategies Boston Scientific Corporation C. R. Bard, Inc. Apollo Endosurgery EndoEvolution, LLC LSI Solutions, Inc. Baxter International, Inc. SuturTek Inc.



