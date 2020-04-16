Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size Is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 7.6% By 2023

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Analysis

The Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2018- 2023, reveals the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. An autoimmune disease, simply put, is a condition where a person’s immune system attacks their body mistakenly. Some of its early symptoms include skin rashes, hair loss, tingling and numbness in the feet and hands, trouble concentrating, low-grade fever, swelling and redness, achy muscles, and fatigue.

Numerous factors are adding to the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market growth. Such factors, as revealed by the latest MRFR report, include aggressive strategies incorporated by leading players like new product launches and mergers and acquisitions, rising expenditure on research and development, growing awareness about autoimmune diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising incidence of autoimmune diseases.

Additional factors propelling the autoimmune disease diagnostics market growth include easy & faster-performing diagnosis test results, prevention of disease, increase in automation technologies, rising government initiatives, increasing spending in healthcare, increasing healthcare concerns, favourable government regulations demand for precise and better diagnostic methods, and increasing incidence of Hashimoto’s thyroiditis & rheumatoid arthritis.

On the contrary, shortage of skilled healthcare professionals, a price war between companies, rising false-positive results, and long waiting time for the results of diagnostic tests are factors that may limit the autoimmune disease diagnostics market growth over the forecast period.

The report categorizes the autoimmune disease diagnostics market based on disease type, test type, end user, regions, and key players. Diagnosis of autoimmune diseases is difficult, as a single test cannot produce diagnosis results. Thus the autoimmune disease diagnostic criteria include multiple laboratory tests such as agglutination, multiplex immunoassay, immunofluorescence assays (IFA), line blot, counter immune-electrophoresis, dot blot, double immune diffusion, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), western blotting, and others.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future Report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market based on end user, test type, and disease type.

By disease type, the autoimmune disease diagnostics market is segmented into localized autoimmune disease and systematic autoimmune disease. Systematic autoimmune disease is again segmented into systematic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, and others. Localized autoimmune diseases are again segmented into type 1 diabetes, thyroid, inflammatory bowel disease, and others.

By test type, the autoimmune disease diagnostics market is segmented into agglutination, multiplex immunoassay, immunofluorescence assays (IFA), line blot, counter immune-electrophoresis, dot blot, double immune diffusion, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), western blotting, and others.

By end user, the autoimmune disease diagnostics market is segmented into research laboratories, diagnostic centers, hospitals, and others.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis

By region, the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period. Factors propelling the autoimmune disease diagnostics market growth in the region include the adoption of advanced technology, rising financial support from the government as well as private organizations, and rising incidence of various autoimmune diseases, especially rheumatoid arthritis.

The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period for aggressive strategies adopted by leading industrial players, growing healthcare industry, and rising automation in laboratories.

The autoimmune disease diagnostics market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. Factors propelling the autoimmune disease diagnostics market growth in the region include rising private-public partnerships to improve the healthcare sector, increasing incidence of autoimmune disorders, and rising population.

The autoimmune disease diagnostics market in the MEA is predicted to have a small share during the forecast period for poor medical facilities, lack of technical knowledge, and an underdeveloped healthcare sector.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Key Players

Leading players profiled in the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market report include Trinity Biotech Plc., Hemagen Diagnostics, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., F. Hoffmann-la Roche, Inc., EUROIMMUN AG, AstraZeneca, Bio-rad Laboratories, Inova Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Beckman Coulter, Inc., BioMérieux SA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

